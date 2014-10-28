版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Oct 28

PARIS, Oct 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 27 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
  MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Q3 2014 Celesio AG Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 KPN NV Earnings                                  
 Q3 2014 Novartis AG Earnings                              
 Q3 2014 Saipem SpA Earnings                               
 Q3 2014 Man SE Earnings                                   
 Q3 2014 Theolia SA Corporate Sales                       
 Q3 2014 Standard Chartered Interim Statement             
 Q3 2014 UBS AG Earnings                                   
 Q3 2014 Sanofi SA Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Aixtron SE Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Alfa Laval AB Earnings                            
 Q3 2014 BP PLC Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 BG Group PLC Earnings                          
 Q3 2014 Lloyds Banking Group Interim Statement           
 Q3 2014 UPM Kymmene Oyj Earnings                           
 Q3 2014 Sydbank A/S Earnings                              
 Q3 2014 Euler Hermes Group SA Earnings                    
 Q3 2014 Metropole Television SA Sales                     
   
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2014 Aetna Inc.                               
    Q3 2014 Aflac Incorporated                       
    Q3 2014 Ametek Inc                               
    Q3 2014 Ameriprise Financial, Inc.               
    Q3 2014 AutoNation Inc                          
    Q3 2014 Anadarko Petroleum Corp                  
    Q3 2014 Boston Properties Inc                    
    Q3 2014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc               
    Q3 2014 Cincinnati Financial Corp                 
    Q3 2014 Cummins Inc                              
    Q3 2014 CONSOL Energy Inc                        
    Q1 2015 Coach Inc                                
    Q3 2014 DuPont                                  
    Q3 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp                    
    Q2 2015 Electronic Arts Inc                     
    Q3 2014 Ecolab Inc                               
    Q3 2014 Edison International                     
    Q3 2014 Equity Residential                       
    Q3 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co                
    Q3 2014 Facebook Inc                            
    Q3 2014 Freeport-McMoRan Inc                     
    Q3 2014 Fiserv Inc                                
    Q3 2014 Gilead Sciences Inc                       
    Q3 2014 Corning Inc                              
    Q3 2014 Starwood Hotels & Resorts                
    Q1 2015 Harris Corp                              
    Q3 2014 Kimco Realty Corp                        
    Q3 2014 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdg       
    Q3 2014 Macerich Co                              
    Q3 2014 Marriott International Inc               
    Q2 2015 McKesson Corp                            
    Q3 2014 Martin Marietta Materials Inc            
    Q3 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies               
    Q3 2014 MeadWestvaco Corp                        
    Q3 2014 Noble Energy Inc                         
    Q3 2014 Newfield Exploration Co                  
    Q3 2014 Owens-Illinois Inc                      
    Q3 2014 PACCAR Inc                                
    Q3 2014 PG&E Corp                                
    Q3 2014 Pfizer Inc                               
    Q1 2015 Parker Hannifin Corp                    
    Q3 2014 Sherwin-Williams Co                      
    Q3 2014 Total System Services Inc                
    Q3 2014 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc                
    Q1 2015 Western Digital Corp                     
    Q3 2014 Whirlpool Corp                           
    Q3 2014 Wynn Resorts Ltd                          
    Q3 2014 Xylem Inc                                
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Import prices Sep
    0900 IT Business confidence Oct
    1230 US durable goods Sep
    1400 US consumer confidence Oct
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,961.63   -0.15 %    -2.95
 NIKKEI                              15329.91   -0.38 %   -58.81
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       475.54    0.45 %     2.14
 EUR/USD                               1.2701    0.03 %   0.0004
 USD/JPY                               107.85    0.04 %   0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.252        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.873        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,228.60    0.28 %    $3.46
 US CRUDE                              $80.68    -0.4 %    -0.32
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
