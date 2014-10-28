European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Oct 28

PARIS, Oct 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Celesio AG Earnings Q3 2014 KPN NV Earnings Q3 2014 Novartis AG Earnings Q3 2014 Saipem SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Man SE Earnings Q3 2014 Theolia SA Corporate Sales Q3 2014 Standard Chartered Interim Statement Q3 2014 UBS AG Earnings Q3 2014 Sanofi SA Earnings Q3 2014 Aixtron SE Earnings Q3 2014 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Q3 2014 BP PLC Earnings Q3 2014 BG Group PLC Earnings Q3 2014 Lloyds Banking Group Interim Statement Q3 2014 UPM Kymmene Oyj Earnings Q3 2014 Sydbank A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Euler Hermes Group SA Earnings Q3 2014 Metropole Television SA Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Aetna Inc. Q3 2014 Aflac Incorporated Q3 2014 Ametek Inc Q3 2014 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Q3 2014 AutoNation Inc Q3 2014 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Q3 2014 Boston Properties Inc Q3 2014 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q3 2014 Cincinnati Financial Corp Q3 2014 Cummins Inc Q3 2014 CONSOL Energy Inc Q1 2015 Coach Inc Q3 2014 DuPont Q3 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp Q2 2015 Electronic Arts Inc Q3 2014 Ecolab Inc Q3 2014 Edison International Q3 2014 Equity Residential Q3 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co Q3 2014 Facebook Inc Q3 2014 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q3 2014 Fiserv Inc Q3 2014 Gilead Sciences Inc Q3 2014 Corning Inc Q3 2014 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Q1 2015 Harris Corp Q3 2014 Kimco Realty Corp Q3 2014 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdg Q3 2014 Macerich Co Q3 2014 Marriott International Inc Q2 2015 McKesson Corp Q3 2014 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Q3 2014 Marsh & McLennan Companies Q3 2014 MeadWestvaco Corp Q3 2014 Noble Energy Inc Q3 2014 Newfield Exploration Co Q3 2014 Owens-Illinois Inc Q3 2014 PACCAR Inc Q3 2014 PG&E Corp Q3 2014 Pfizer Inc Q1 2015 Parker Hannifin Corp Q3 2014 Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 2014 Total System Services Inc Q3 2014 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 2015 Western Digital Corp Q3 2014 Whirlpool Corp Q3 2014 Wynn Resorts Ltd Q3 2014 Xylem Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Import prices Sep 0900 IT Business confidence Oct 1230 US durable goods Sep 1400 US consumer confidence Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,961.63 -0.15 % -2.95 NIKKEI 15329.91 -0.38 % -58.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.54 0.45 % 2.14 EUR/USD 1.2701 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 107.85 0.04 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.252 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.873 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,228.60 0.28 % $3.46 US CRUDE $80.68 -0.4 % -0.32 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES, DOLLAR TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AHEAD OF FED > WALL ST FLAT AFTER LAST WEEK'S BIG GAIN; ENERGY WEIGHS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.38 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES EDGE UP ON WEAK DATA, BRAZILIAN ELECTION > DOLLAR STRUGGLES AS SOFT DATA PUSH YIELDS LOWER, FED AWAITED > PRECIOUS-GOLD RECOVERS FROM 2-WEEK LOW, ALL EYES ON FED MEET > METALS-LME COPPER HOVERS NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH, SUPPLY CONCERNS SUPPORT > BRENT FALLS TOWARDS $85 AMID SUPPLY GLUT, LOWER PRICE FORECASTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)