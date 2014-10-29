版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:27 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 29

PARIS, Oct 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 23 to 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 31 to 34 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 11 to 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
 Q3 2014 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Earnings             
 Q3 2014 Luxottica Group SpA Earnings                             
 Q3 2014 Fiat S.p.A. Earnings                                      
 Q3 2014 Jyske Bank A/S Earnings                                   
 Q3 2014 Indesit Company SpA Earnings                             
 Q3 2014 Eramet SA Sales                                           
 Q3 2014 TomTom NV Earnings                                        
 Q3 2014 Red Electrica Corporacion SA Earnings                    
 Q3 2014 Diana Shipping Inc Earnings                             
 Q3 2014 Eurobank Ergasias SA Earnings                              
 Q3 2014 DSV A/S Earnings                                         
 Q3 2014 Vontobel Holding AG Trading Update                       
 Q3 2014 Nexity SA Corporate Sales                                 
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q1 2015 Automatic Data Processing Inc            
Q3 2014 Assurant Inc                             
Q3 2014 Akamai Technologies Inc.                  
Q3 2014 Allstate Corp                            
Q3 2014 CBRE Group Inc                           
Q3 2014 Eaton Corp. PLC                          
Q3 2014 Exelon Corp                              
Q4 2014 F5 Networks                               
Q3 2014 FMC Corp                                 
Q3 2014 Garmin Ltd                                
Q3 2014 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co           
Q3 2014 Hess Corp                                
Q3 2014 Hershey Co                               
Q3 2014 Kraft Foods Group Inc                     
Q3 2014 Lincoln National Corp                    
Q3 2014 Metlife Inc                              
Q3 2014 McGraw Hill Financial Inc                 
Q3 2014 Murphy Oil Corp                          
Q3 2014 Phillips 66                              
Q3 2014 Praxair                                 
Q2 2015 Ralph Lauren Corp                       
Q3 2014 Range Resources Corp                     
Q3 2014 Sealed Air                               
Q3 2014 Southern Co                             
Q4 2014 TE Connectivity Ltd                      
Q3 2014 Unum Group                               
Q4 2014 Visa Inc                               
Q3 2014 Wisconsin Energy Corp.                   
Q3 2014 WellPoint, Inc.                          
Q3 2014 Waste Management Inc                    
Q3 2014 Williams Companies Inc                   
Q3 2014 DENTSPLY International Inc                
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0745 FR Consumer Confidence Oct
    1800 US Fed funds target rate
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: 
  
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,985.05    1.19 %    23.42
 NIKKEI                              15553.91    1.46 %      224
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       481.96    1.05 %     5.01
 EUR/USD                               1.2745    0.09 %   0.0011
 USD/JPY                               108.03    -0.1 %  -0.1100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.284        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.879        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,229.64    0.16 %    $1.94
 US CRUDE                              $81.78    0.44 %     0.36
 
  > ASIAN SHARES SOAR TO 1-MONTH HIGH ON EARNINGS, FED OPTIMISM 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST JUMPS 1 PCT, S&P ENDS ABOVE KEY LEVEL 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.46 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS WALL ST RALLIES, FED MEETS 
  > DOLLAR HOLDS STEADY AHEAD OF FED, SWEDISH CROWN BRUISED BY RATE CUT 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS NEAR $1,230, FED EYED 
  > NICKEL STRETCHES GAINS AS INDUSTRY BUYS ON CHINA SUPPLY WORRIES 
  > BRENT STEADY ABOVE $86 AS MARKET AWAITS FED STATEMENT 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐