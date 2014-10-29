European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 29

PARIS, Oct 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 to 34 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Earnings Q3 2014 Luxottica Group SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Fiat S.p.A. Earnings Q3 2014 Jyske Bank A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Indesit Company SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Eramet SA Sales Q3 2014 TomTom NV Earnings Q3 2014 Red Electrica Corporacion SA Earnings Q3 2014 Diana Shipping Inc Earnings Q3 2014 Eurobank Ergasias SA Earnings Q3 2014 DSV A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Vontobel Holding AG Trading Update Q3 2014 Nexity SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Automatic Data Processing Inc Q3 2014 Assurant Inc Q3 2014 Akamai Technologies Inc. Q3 2014 Allstate Corp Q3 2014 CBRE Group Inc Q3 2014 Eaton Corp. PLC Q3 2014 Exelon Corp Q4 2014 F5 Networks Q3 2014 FMC Corp Q3 2014 Garmin Ltd Q3 2014 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Q3 2014 Hess Corp Q3 2014 Hershey Co Q3 2014 Kraft Foods Group Inc Q3 2014 Lincoln National Corp Q3 2014 Metlife Inc Q3 2014 McGraw Hill Financial Inc Q3 2014 Murphy Oil Corp Q3 2014 Phillips 66 Q3 2014 Praxair Q2 2015 Ralph Lauren Corp Q3 2014 Range Resources Corp Q3 2014 Sealed Air Q3 2014 Southern Co Q4 2014 TE Connectivity Ltd Q3 2014 Unum Group Q4 2014 Visa Inc Q3 2014 Wisconsin Energy Corp. Q3 2014 WellPoint, Inc. Q3 2014 Waste Management Inc Q3 2014 Williams Companies Inc Q3 2014 DENTSPLY International Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Consumer Confidence Oct 1800 US Fed funds target rate ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,985.05 1.19 % 23.42 NIKKEI 15553.91 1.46 % 224 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 481.96 1.05 % 5.01 EUR/USD 1.2745 0.09 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 108.03 -0.1 % -0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.284 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.879 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,229.64 0.16 % $1.94 US CRUDE $81.78 0.44 % 0.36 > ASIAN SHARES SOAR TO 1-MONTH HIGH ON EARNINGS, FED OPTIMISM > US STOCKS-WALL ST JUMPS 1 PCT, S&P ENDS ABOVE KEY LEVEL > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.46 PCT > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS WALL ST RALLIES, FED MEETS > DOLLAR HOLDS STEADY AHEAD OF FED, SWEDISH CROWN BRUISED BY RATE CUT > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS NEAR $1,230, FED EYED > NICKEL STRETCHES GAINS AS INDUSTRY BUYS ON CHINA SUPPLY WORRIES > BRENT STEADY ABOVE $86 AS MARKET AWAITS FED STATEMENT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)