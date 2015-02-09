版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday Feb 9

PARIS, Feb 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 30 to 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 81 to 89 points lower, or down 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 38 to 39 points lower, or down 0.8 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 Alk Abello A/S Earnings                                      
 Q4 2014 BinckBank NV Earnings                                         
 Q4 2014 Galp Energia SGPS SA Earnings                                
 Q4 2014 Holmen AB Earnings Release                                    
 Half Year 2014/2015 Mediobanca SpA Earnings                          
 Q4 2014 Prosafe SE Earnings Release                                  
 Preliminary 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Earnings           
 Q4 2014 Randgold Resources Ltd Earnings                            
 Q4 2014 Theolia SA Corporate Sales                                  
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2015 Computer Sciences Corp                   
    Q4 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp                    
    Q4 2014 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc           
    Q4 2014 Hasbro Inc                               
    Q4 2014 Loews Corp                             
    Q4 2014 Masco Corp                               
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Exports Dec
    0700 DE Imports Dec
    0700 DE Trade balance Dec
    0930 EZ Sentix Index Feb
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,055.47   -0.34 %    -7.05
 NIKKEI                              17711.93    0.36 %    63.43
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       479.24   -0.59 %    -2.83
 EUR/USD                               1.1335    0.19 %   0.0022
 USD/JPY                               118.80   -0.13 %  -0.1600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.917        --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.373        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,238.65    0.44 %    $5.43
 US CRUDE                              $52.06    0.72 %     0.37
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP AS CHINA TRADE STOKES GROWTH WORRIES 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON INTEREST RATE, GREECE JITTERS 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.36 PCT 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR DIPS AFTER JOBS-INSPIRED RALLY, GREECE BACK IN FOCUS 
  > GOLD GAINS ON WEAKER ASIAN SHARES, STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AFTER WEAK CHINA TRADE DATA 
  > OIL STEADIES AFTER WEAK CHINESE TRADE DATA 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
