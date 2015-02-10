UPDATE 4-European Factors to Watch-Futures edge higher, focus on Greece

(Adds company news)
LONDON, Feb 10 European shares were expected to open slightly
higher on Tuesday after slipping in the previous session, although investors
were expected to trade cautiously following lingering concerns about Greece's
confrontation with its international lenders.
"On Greece, investors are still feeding off comments made by Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras over the weekend. After a period of relative calm following the
ascension of Syriza to power, the type of rhetoric that investors were initially
fearing is beginning to flow through," IG Strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.
Greece and its euro zone partners were engaged in brinkmanship, with Tsipras
insisting his country would not extend its reform-linked bailout and Germany
saying it would get no more money without such a programme.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said if Greece failed to get a new
debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always look elsewhere for help. On
the other hand, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Greeks
not to expect the euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands in a growing
confrontation.
At 0751 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher, a day after the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,480.01
points.
Mining stocks will be in focus after annual consumer inflation in China, the
world's top metals consumer, hit a five-year low in January while factory
deflation worsened, underscoring deepening weakness in the economy and heaping
pressures on policymakers to inject more stimulus to underpin growth.
COMPANY NEWS:
UBS
UBS in 2014 posted its biggest payout to shareholders since the financial
crisis, after the Swiss bank hit capital targets and changed its legal structure
which helped it to hike its dividend.
The lender also said on Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun an investigation
into the selling of certain securities that potentially violate tax law in the
United States.
AXIS
Japan's Canon said on Tuesday it is launching a tender offer to buy
all of Sweden's Axis AB for about 23.6 billion crowns, or about 333.7 billion
yen ($2.8 billion). The board of Axis, a network video solutions company, has
decided to support the offer, the Japanese camera maker said in a statement.
METRO AG
German retailer Metro reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly
profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and confirmed its outlook for
a slight increase in sales and earnings for the full year.
SSAB
The Swedish steelmaker said on Tuesday it expected demand to remain strong
in North America this year while a long-suffering European market eked out
slight growth as it posted quarterly earnings in line with a pre-announced
figures.
TUI GROUP
The world's largest leisure tourism group said it was on track to grow core
earnings by between 10 and 15 percent in the current financial year as it
reported a 5.4 percent increase in first-quarter sales.
INFRONT SPORTS & MEDIA AG
Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China's biggest property developer and
largest cinema chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company
Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros
($1.19 billion).
RIO TINTO
The company is expected to star among the top five global miners with a
return of billions of dollars to shareholders at its annual results, even as the
firm is set to report its worst half-year profit since 2009.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
HeidelbergCement said fourth-quarter operating profit rose 1 percent on a
comparable basis as efficiency measures outweighed negative exchange rate
effects. It said it expected positive macroeconomic development in its key
markets of the United States and Britain this year, and a tailwind from raw
material prices, a weaker euro and the drop in the oil price, which reduced
costs.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's electronic foreign exchange trading platform is now under
the scrutiny of a monitor installed by New York's banking regulator, as part of
a probe into whether the German lender manipulated the currency market, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MICHELIN
The French tyre maker pledged to step up cost-cutting efforts after
unveiling an 8.5 percent profit decline for 2014 on sales that missed its own
estimates.
CREDIT SUISSE
New York's financial regulator has sent subpoenas to Goldman Sachs,
Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Societe General, expanding
its probe into the possible rigging of foreign exchange rates through computer
programs, people familiar with the matter said.
HSBC
A panel of British lawmakers said on Monday they planned to open an inquiry
into HSBC Holdings, after media reports that the bank helped wealthy customers
dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Piyush Gupta, said on
Tuesday he has not been approached by anyone to take the top job at Standard
Chartered and he is not interested.
BARCLAYS
Barclays is planning to raise pay for junior investment bankers as the
British bank seeks to retain talent, Bloomberg News reported, citing two persons
familiar with the matter.
ROCHE
The drugmaker announced the acquisition of privately held Signature
Diagnostics AG.
The FDA has expanded the approved use for Lucentis (ranibizumab injection)
0.3 mg to treat diabetic retinopathy (dr) in patients with diabetic macular
edema.
AENA IPO-AENA.MC
The stock market flotation of Spanish airport group Aena IPO-AENA.MC will
value the company at 8.7 billion euros, after the final price was set at 58
euros per share, according to Reuters service IFR.
BMW
BMW will hire 5,000 employees into full-time positions in Germany this year
as a way to ramp up production to keep up with better-than-expected demand for
compact vehicle models, supervisory-board chairman Manfred Schoch told the
Muenchener Merkur.
LANXESS
The chemicals maker is in talks with Russia's Nizhnekamskneftekhim NKNK as
well as with state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) as it seeks to
sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
HUGO BOSS
Private equity firm Permira is further reducing its stake in Hugo
Boss via two transactions, cutting its stake in the German fashion retailer to
14 percent or less from 32 percent, Hugo Boss said late on Monday.
BAE SYSTEMS
Australia has picked Britain's BAE Systems to carry out heavy maintenance of
Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT.N F-35 fighter jet in Australia from 2018 and Tasman
Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its engines, its defence minister said on
Tuesday.
TESCO
Tesco rebuffed an approach from billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont in December
to buy the British retailer's Thai unit, but undeterred, the tycoon is building
financial firepower for another attempt, people familiar with the matter said.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 The Coca-Cola Co
Q4 2014 Reynolds American Inc
Q4 2014 Western Union Co
Q4 2014 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0745 FR Industrial Output
0900 IT Industrial Output
0930 GB Industrial Output
1355 US Redbook
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0614 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,046.74 -0.42 % -8.73
NIKKEI 17652.68 -0.33 % -59.25
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.19 0 % -0.02
EUR/USD 1.1339 0.14 % 0.0016
USD/JPY 118.54 -0.08 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.967 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.358 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,244.50 0.45 % $5.57
US CRUDE $52.16 -1.32 % -0.70
> ASIA SLIPS AMID GREEK EXIT WORRIES, DOLLAR FLAGS
> WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON GREECE, CHINA WORRIES
> NIKKEI FALLS ON GREECE CONCERNS; NISSAN RISES AFTER LIFTING FORECAST
> TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS GREECE, UKRAINE RALLY FADES; AUCTIONS EYED
> COMMODITY CURRENCIES GAIN ON OIL, CHINA, AS DOLLAR CONSOLIDATES
> GOLD ADDS TO GAINS AS FEARS OVER GREECE HIT EQUITIES
> LONDON COPPER STEADIES; CHINESE DEMAND EYED
> BRENT CRUDE RALLY ENDS AS CHINA INFLATION HITS FIVE-YEAR LOW
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)