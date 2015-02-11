版本:
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Feb 11

PARIS, Feb 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 15 to 21 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 5 to 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q1 2014/2015 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Earnings                             
 Q4 2014 Banco Popolare Sc Earnings                                      
 Preliminary 2014 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Earnings           
 Preliminary 2014 Unicredit SpA Earnings                                 
 Preliminary 2014 Banca Carige SpA Earnings                              
 Preliminary 2014 Credito Emiliano SpA Earnings                          
 Q4 2014 Euronav NV Earnings                                             
 Q4 2014 Finnair Oyj Earnings                                             
 Homeserve PLC Interim Management Statement                            
 Full Year 2014 Mapfre SA Earnings                                      
 Q4 2014 Orpea SA Corporate Sales                                       
 Qinetiq Group PLC Q3 Interim Management Statement                    
 Preliminary 2014 Ansaldo STS SpA Earnings                              
 Full Year 2014 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings                                
 Q4 2014 Unione di Banche Italiane ScpA Earnings                        
 Q4 2014 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Earnings                               
                                                                
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q1 2015 Applied Materials Inc                     
Q2 2015 Cisco Systems Inc                         
Q4 2014 CenturyLink Inc                          
Q4 2014 Equifax Inc                              
Q4 2014 Lorillard Inc                           
Q4 2014 Mondelez International Inc                
Q4 2014 Metlife Inc                              
Q4 2014 The Mosaic Company                       
Q3 2015 NetApp, Inc.                              
Q4 2014 Northeast Utilities                     
Q4 2015 NVIDIA Corp                               
Q4 2014 PepsiCo Inc                              
Q4 2014 TripAdvisor Inc                           
Q4 2014 Tesoro Corp                              
Q4 2014 Time Warner Inc                          
Q4 2014 Wisconsin Energy Corp                    
Q1 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc                   
Q4 2014 Zoetis Inc                               
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0745 FR Current account Dec
    1900 US Federal budget Jan
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: 
  
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,068.59    1.07 %    21.85
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       477.08   -0.24 %    -1.13
 EUR/USD                               1.1319       0 %   0.0000
 USD/JPY                               119.46    0.04 %   0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.004        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.370        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,237.86    0.33 %    $4.06
 US CRUDE                              $50.40    0.76 %     0.38
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, CURRENCIES WARY OF GREEK CONFUSION 
  > WALL ST RISES ON GREEK DEAL HOPES; APPLE HITS RECORD 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE ON RATE OUTLOOK; 10-YEAR YIELDS NEAR 2 PCT 
  > DOLLAR SUPPORTED BY HIGHER YIELDS, EURO IN FOCUS BEFORE EU TALKS 
  > GOLD EDGES UP AS INVESTORS EYE GREEK DEBT CRISIS 
  > LONDON COPPER STEADIES AS OIL LENDS SUPPORT; CHINA EYED 
  > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $56 AFTER U.S. CRUDE STOCKS RISE LESS THAN EXPECTED 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
