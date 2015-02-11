European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Feb 11

PARIS, Feb 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX to open 15 to 21 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 to 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2014/2015 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Earnings Q4 2014 Banco Popolare Sc Earnings Preliminary 2014 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Unicredit SpA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Banca Carige SpA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Credito Emiliano SpA Earnings Q4 2014 Euronav NV Earnings Q4 2014 Finnair Oyj Earnings Homeserve PLC Interim Management Statement Full Year 2014 Mapfre SA Earnings Q4 2014 Orpea SA Corporate Sales Qinetiq Group PLC Q3 Interim Management Statement Preliminary 2014 Ansaldo STS SpA Earnings Full Year 2014 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Unione di Banche Italiane ScpA Earnings Q4 2014 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Applied Materials Inc Q2 2015 Cisco Systems Inc Q4 2014 CenturyLink Inc Q4 2014 Equifax Inc Q4 2014 Lorillard Inc Q4 2014 Mondelez International Inc Q4 2014 Metlife Inc Q4 2014 The Mosaic Company Q3 2015 NetApp, Inc. Q4 2014 Northeast Utilities Q4 2015 NVIDIA Corp Q4 2014 PepsiCo Inc Q4 2014 TripAdvisor Inc Q4 2014 Tesoro Corp Q4 2014 Time Warner Inc Q4 2014 Wisconsin Energy Corp Q1 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc Q4 2014 Zoetis Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Current account Dec 1900 US Federal budget Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,068.59 1.07 % 21.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 477.08 -0.24 % -1.13 EUR/USD 1.1319 0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 119.46 0.04 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.004 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.370 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,237.86 0.33 % $4.06 US CRUDE $50.40 0.76 % 0.38 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, CURRENCIES WARY OF GREEK CONFUSION > WALL ST RISES ON GREEK DEAL HOPES; APPLE HITS RECORD > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE ON RATE OUTLOOK; 10-YEAR YIELDS NEAR 2 PCT > DOLLAR SUPPORTED BY HIGHER YIELDS, EURO IN FOCUS BEFORE EU TALKS > GOLD EDGES UP AS INVESTORS EYE GREEK DEBT CRISIS > LONDON COPPER STEADIES AS OIL LENDS SUPPORT; CHINA EYED > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $56 AFTER U.S. CRUDE STOCKS RISE LESS THAN EXPECTED (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)