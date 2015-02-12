European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 12

PARIS, Feb 12 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent,
Germany's DAX to open 22 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.28
percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 6 points higher, or up as much
as 0.13 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
DCC PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Full Year 2014 Edenred SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Electricite de France SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Faurecia SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Imerys SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Informa PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Klepierre SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Legrand SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 L'Oreal SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Shire PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Sulzer AG Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Total SA Earnings Release
Half Year 2014/15 Pernod Ricard SA Earnings Release
Half Year 2014/2015 Eutelsat Communications SA Earnings
Preliminary 2014 Bilfinger SE Earnings Release
Preliminary 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Imperial Tobacco PLC Interim Management Statement
Q3 2014/2015 Darty PLC Interim Management Statement
Q3 2014/2015 Laurent Perrier SA Sales Release
Q3 2014/2015 Paris Orleans SA Corporate Sales Release
Q3 2014/2015 Ubisoft Entertainment SA Sales Release
Q4 & FY 2014 Orange Polska SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Acando AB Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Bollore SA Corporate Sales Release
Q4 2014 Commerzbank AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Corio NV Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Credit Suisse Group AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Havas SA Corporate Sales Release
Q4 2014 Hermes International SCA Corporate Sales Release
Q4 2014 KBC Groupe SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
Q4 2014 MTU Aero Engines AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Norske Skogindustrier ASA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Outokumpu Oyj Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Petroleum Geo Services ASA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Renault SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Rexel SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Societe Generale SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Telenet Group Holding NV Earnings Release
Q4 2014 TomTom NV Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 American International Group Inc
Q4 2014 Assurant Inc
Q4 2014 Apache Corp
Q4 2014 Avon Products Inc
Q4 2014 BorgWarner Inc
Q4 2014 CBS Corp
Q4 2014 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
Q4 2014 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
Q4 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc
Q4 2014 Hospira Inc
Q4 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance
Q4 2014 Kellogg Co
Q4 2014 Kraft Foods Group Inc
Q4 2014 McGraw Hill Financial Inc
Q4 2014 Nielsen NV
Q4 2014 Republic Services Inc
Q4 2014 Sigma-Aldrich Corp
Q4 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE CPI Final jan
0700 DE HICP Jan
1000 EZ industrial production Dec
1330 US jobless claims w/e
1330 US retail sales jan
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,068.53 0 % -0.06
NIKKEI 17979.72 1.85 % 327.04
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.89 -0.5 % -2.36
EUR/USD 1.1315 -0.14 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 120.15 -0.25 % -0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.349 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,222.30 0.3 % $3.64
US CRUDE $49.67 1.7 % 0.83
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)