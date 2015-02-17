European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall as Greek debt talks break down

(Adds futures, further company news) LONDON, Feb 17 European shares were indicated to open lower on Tuesday after talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt rescue package broke down, raising doubts about Athens' future in the euro. Futures on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.7 percent. Futures' prices on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 equity index were not available due to a technical problem at derivatives exchange Eurex. After the market close on Monday, Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as "unacceptable". Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, said Athens had until Friday to request an extension, otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the month. "It'll be a headline-risk-driven environment in coming sessions," Stan Shamu, a strategist at IG, said. "If they don't knock anything up by Friday, the risk-off trade could be very much alive." COMPANY NEWS CAIXABANK Spain's Caixabank said on Tuesday it would launch a full takeover bid for Portugal's BPI, paying 1.329 euros ($2) per share for the 55.9 percent of the lender it does not already own. TELEFONICA Spain's Telefonica said on Monday an adjusted for Venezuela's exchange rate would hit its full-year OIBDA by 915 million euros and net profit by 399 million euros. CARS New car sales in Europe rose 6.2 percent in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a gradual recovery in the region gained momentum and along with retail incentives and new product launches boosted demand for most brands. AIR LIQUIDE The French industrial gases group said it expected to increase profit again this year after net income rose 3.8 percent in 2014 adjusted for currencies and the operating impact of the disposal of Anios. ORANGE France's biggest telecom operator posted in-line revenue and operating profit for last year as continued cost-cutting helped it maintain profitability despite sales shrinking across its major markets amid tough competition. KERING The French luxury and sports brands group said the weak euro and strong dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but could hit margins in the first half due to its hedging policies. BRIT Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, a Canadian property and casualty insurer, said it would buy Brit, a specialty insurer and reinsurer, for about $1.88 billion to gain a significant presence in the Lloyd's of London market. HSBC A French investigation into HSBC's Swiss private bank over a suspected tax-dodging scheme for wealthy customers has ended, bringing it a step closer to a possible trial, a judicial source said on Monday. UNICREDIT UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has launched a new bond offer to retail investors to comply with international banking rules on supplementary capital requirements that could spur other Italian banks to follow suit. SAIPEM Italian oil services group Saipem missed full-year forecasts on Monday and gave a wary outlook for 2015 after booking more than 500 million euros ($567 million) of charges to clean up a balance sheet damaged by falling oil prices. The company has no plans to proceed with any rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet, the company's CFO said on Monday. PRYSMIAN The cable maker said on Monday it had been awarded contracts worth more than 50 million euros for power transmission system expansion projects in Kuwait. TELECOM ITALIA The idea of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti becoming a shareholder in the phone group as part of the Metroweb operation has never been examined nor discussed by the state holding company, CDP President Franco Bassanini was quoted by AGI news agency as saying on Monday. FINMECCANICA Italy plans to maintain its order for 90 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, despite political pressure to slash spending on the planes, after winning a major maintenance contract, sources in Rome and the U.S. told Reuters. DEUTSCHE BANK The lender has appointed Mark Cullen as global head of group audit as of March 1, according to a copy of an internal memo which was provided to Reuters by Deutsche Bank. FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA Subsidiary Fresenius Kabi said late Monday it has sold its German oncology compounding business for an undisclosed amount. PUBLICIS RELAXNEWS French ad agency Publicis said it has opened exclusive talks to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros ($17.04 million) with the aim of reaching a deal by April. CLUB MED Chinese conglomerate Fosun's bid for Club Med will reopen on Feb. 20 through March 5, according to the AMF markets watchdog. At the close of its previous offer on Feb. 9, Fosun held 92.8 percent of Club Med's capital. GECINA, BNP PARIBAS French property group Gecina said it bought a 28,500 square meter building in Paris' Boulogne-Billancourt suburb from BNP Paribas Real Estate, the French bank's property arm, for 188 million euros. C.A.T. OIL C.A.T. oil said a Cyprus court had issued an interim injunction against CAT Holding and its affiliated holding companies, prohibiting any transfer, pledging, misappropriation or disposal of CAT Holding's assets, as well as of the 23.3 million shares CAT Holding has in C.A.T. oil. It said it believed that CAT Holding's voting rights attributed to the C.A.T. oil shares in principle remained unaffected by the interim injunction. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: RIC Company Name Event Name Orange SA Q4 2014 Monitise PLC Half Year 2014 Pandora A/S Q4 2014 Gas Natural SDG SA Full Year 2014 Kering SA Full Year 2014 Casino Guichard Perrachon SA Full Year 2014 Liberbank SA Full Year 2014 Dragon Oil PLC Full Year 2014 Air Liquide SA Full Year 2014 John Wood Group PLC Full Year 2014 InterContinental Hotels Preliminary 2014 TNT Express NV Q4 2014 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : BMO Q4 2014 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co AMC Q4 2014 Devon Energy Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB CPI Jan 0930 DE ZEW Feb 1330 US NY Fed Manufacturing 1500 US NAHB Housing Market Index Feb > SHARES, EURO IN RETREAT AS GREEK DEBT TALKS BREAK DOWN > NIKKEI RETREATS FROM NEAR 8-YEAR HIGH AS GREEK DRAMA DRAGS ON > EURO SKIDS AS GREEK DEBT TALKS BREAK DOWN, KEEP MARKETS GUESSING > GOLD SLIPS AFTER 3-DAY RALLY, STRONG DOLLAR HURTS > LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS DOLLAR FIRMS; LUNAR NEW YEAR EYED > BRENT CRUDE EXTENDS RALLY, BUT ANALYSTS WARN PRICES COULD DROP ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)