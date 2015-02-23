European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 34 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, on Monday; Germany's DAX is seen rising 55 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain 39 points, or 0.8 percent, according to IG. * Athens clinched a last-minute deal late on Friday to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme. The accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period. * The Greek stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2015 BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 PostNL NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Abengoa SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Bovis Homes Group PLC Earnings Release U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co Q4 2014 ONEOK Inc. Q4 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 DE Ifo Business Climate 1330 US National Activity Index 1500 US Existing Home Sales ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,110.30 0.61 % 12.85 NIKKEI 18466.92 0.73 % 134.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 484.67 0.01 % 0.04 EUR/USD 1.1375 -0.03 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 118.98 -0.03 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.110 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.393 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,202.76 0.07 % $0.85 US CRUDE $50.68 -0.26 % -0.13 > ASIAN SHARES FLAT AS INVESTORS DIGEST GREEK DEAL > DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS ON GREECE DEBT DEAL > NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 15-YEAR HIGH ON GREEK DEAL > TREASURIES-PRICES FALL AFTER GREEK BAILOUT AGREEMENT > EURO OUT OF STEAM AFTER RISING ON GREEK DEBT DEAL > GOLD NEAR 7-WEEK LOW ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, CHINA HOLIDAY > LONDON COPPER MARKS TIME WITH CHINA ON HOLIDAY > OIL EDGES UP ON GREEK DEBT OPTIMISM (Reporting by Atul Prakash)