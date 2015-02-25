European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Feb 25

PARIS, Feb 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat to 1 point higher, or up 0.02 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 AXA SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Bouygues SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Brit PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Edp Renovaveis SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 EFG International AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Eiffage SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Endesa SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Euronext NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Henderson Group plc Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Intl Personal Finance PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Man Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Petrofac Ltd Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Prysmian SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Red Electrica Corporacion SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Safran SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Suez Environnement Company SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Telefonica SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Teleperformance SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Vitec Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Weir Group PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2014 Barratt Developments PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2014/2015 Hays PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2014-2015 Bonduelle SAS Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Freenet AG Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Salini Impregilo SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 AP Moeller Maersk A/S Earnings Release Q4 2014 April SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Deep Sea Supply PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Olvi Oyj Earnings Release Q4 2014 Solar A/S Earnings Release Q4 2014 Whitbread PLC Trading Statement Release Q4 2014 Yoox SpA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Ameren Corp Q1 2015 Avago Technologies Ltd Q4 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp Q2 2015 Campbell Soup Co Q4 2015 Salesforce.com Inc Q4 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp Q4 2014 Dollar Tree Inc Q4 2014 L Brands Inc Q4 2014 Lowe's Companies Inc Q4 2014 Transocean Ltd. Q4 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc Q4 2014 Target Corp Q4 2015 The TJX Companies, Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1500 US New Home Sales Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,115.48 0.28 % 5.82 NIKKEI 18585.2 -0.1 % -18.28 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.57 0.82 % 4 EUR/USD 1.1352 0.11 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 118.78 -0.16 % -0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.365 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,210.21 0.89 % $10.70 US CRUDE $49.21 -0.14 % -0.07 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP AS YELLEN STRESSES POLICY FLEXIBILITY > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P FINISH AT RECORDS AFTER YELLEN COMMENTS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.10 PCT > BOND PRICES RALLY AFTER YELLEN TESTIMONY, STRONG 2-YEAR AUCTION > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS AS YELLEN SHOWS NO RUSH TO RAISE RATES > PRECIOUS-GOLD REBOUNDS FROM 7-WEEK LOW AS YELLEN FLAGS FLEXIBILITY > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS CHINA RETURNS, SELLING RESUMES > BRENT INCHES UP TOWARDS $59 ON FED FLEXIBILITY, CHINA FACTORY GROWTH (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)