European Factors to Watch on Friday Feb 27

PARIS, Feb 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Full Year 2014 Amadeus IT Holding SA Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 BASF SE Earnings Release                                    
 Full Year 2014 IMI PLC Earnings Release                                 
 Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Vopak NV Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Pearson PLC Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Restaurant Group PLC Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Release                     
 Full Year 2014 UBM PLC Earnings Release                                 
 Full Year 2014 William Hill PLC Earnings Release                        
 Half Year 2015 Ricardo PLC Earnings Release                              
 Preliminary 2014 Brunel International NV Earnings Release                 
 Preliminary 2014 Salzgitter AG Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Aker ASA Earnings Release                                         
 Q4 2014 Belgacom SA Earnings Release                                      
 Q4 2014 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA Earnings Release                  
 Q4 2014 Piaggio & C SpA Earnings Release                                 
                                                                  
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 NRG Energy Inc                           
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Import prices Jan
    0745 FR Consumer spending Jan
    0745 FR Producer Prices Jan
    1000 IT CPI Feb
    1330 US GDP prelim Q4
    1445 US Chicago PMI Feb
    1500 US U Michigan Sentiment Final Feb
    1500 US Pending Homes Jan
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,110.74   -0.15 %    -3.12
 NIKKEI                              18797.94    0.06 %    12.15
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       488.24   -0.09 %    -0.46
 EUR/USD                               1.1213    0.15 %   0.0017
 USD/JPY                               119.23   -0.15 %  -0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.014        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.305        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,209.85    0.13 %    $1.55
 US CRUDE                              $48.98    1.68 %     0.81
