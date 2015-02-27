European Factors to Watch on Friday Feb 27

PARIS, Feb 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 3 to 4 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Amadeus IT Holding SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 BASF SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 IMI PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Vopak NV Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Pearson PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Restaurant Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 UBM PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 William Hill PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2015 Ricardo PLC Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Brunel International NV Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Salzgitter AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Aker ASA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Belgacom SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Piaggio & C SpA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 NRG Energy Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Import prices Jan 0745 FR Consumer spending Jan 0745 FR Producer Prices Jan 1000 IT CPI Feb 1330 US GDP prelim Q4 1445 US Chicago PMI Feb 1500 US U Michigan Sentiment Final Feb 1500 US Pending Homes Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,110.74 -0.15 % -3.12 NIKKEI 18797.94 0.06 % 12.15 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 488.24 -0.09 % -0.46 EUR/USD 1.1213 0.15 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 119.23 -0.15 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.014 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.305 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,209.85 0.13 % $1.55 US CRUDE $48.98 1.68 % 0.81 > GLOBAL MARKETS-OIL'S DROP CHILLS ASIAN STOCKS > US STOCKS-NASDAQ RESUMES CLIMB; S&P 500, DOW FALL WITH ENERGY > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.06 PCT > TREASURIES-BOND PRICES DIP ON HIGHER JAN CORE CPI, WEAK 7-YR AUCTION > FOREX-DOLLAR PAUSES AFTER RALLYING ON U.S. DATA, FED REMARKS > GOLD HOLDS UP ON CHINESE DEMAND, SET TO SNAP 4-WEEK LOSING RUN > COPPER NEARS $6,000, EYES BIGGEST MONTHLY GAIN SINCE SEPT 2012 > BRENT RISES ABOVE $61, SET FOR BIGGEST MONTHLY GAIN SINCE 2009 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)