European Factors to Watch on Wednesday March 4

PARIS, March 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 10 to 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 17 to 20 points higher, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 Areva SA Earnings Release                                       
 Full Year 2014 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Earnings            
 Full Year 2014 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Fresnillo PLC Earnings Release                         
 Full Year 2014 Henkel & Co KGaA AG Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Altarea SCA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 ITV PLC Earnings Release                              
 Q4 2014 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Earnings Release                     
 Full Year 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Earnings Release             
 Q4 2014 Moncler SpA Earnings Release                                   
 Full Year 2014 Portugal Telecom SGPS SA Earnings Release              
 Q4 2014 Axel Springer SE Earnings Release                               
 Full Year 2014 Standard Chartered PLC Earnings Release                
 Q4 2014 Subsea 7 SA Earnings Release                                   
 Q4 2014 TCS Group Holding PLC Earnings Release                        
 Q4 2014 Valiant Holding AG Earnings Release                           
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2015 Brown-Forman Corp                        
    Q3 2015 H & R Block Inc                          
    Q4 2014 PetSmart Inc                              
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Feb
    0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Feb
    0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Feb
    0855 DE Markit Services PMI Feb
    0855 DE Markit Comp final PMI Feb
    0900 EZ Markit Services Final Feb
    0900 EZ Markit Composite Final Feb
    0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Feb
    1000 EZ Retail sales Jan
    1315 US ADP jobs Feb
    1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Feb
    1445 US Markit Svcs PMI final Feb
    1500 US ISM-N-Mfg PMI Feb
           
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,107.78   -0.45 %    -9.61
 NIKKEI                               18703.6   -0.59 %  -111.56
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       488.01   -0.19 %    -0.91
 EUR/USD                               1.1165   -0.08 %  -0.0009
 USD/JPY                               119.63   -0.08 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.131        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.378        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,207.06    0.31 %    $3.75
 US CRUDE                              $50.51   -0.02 %    -0.01
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DRIFT LOWER, INDIA SURPRISES WITH RATE CUT 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS FROM RECORDS, LED BY TECHNOLOGY STOCKS 
  > NIKKEI SLIPS AS WALL ST FALL TRIGGERS PROFIT TAKING 
  > TREASURIES-BOND PRICES SLIP ON CORPORATE SUPPLY; U.S. DATA EYED 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR CLINGS NEAR 11-YEAR HIGH AHEAD OF U.S. DATA, ECB 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD SNAPS 2-DAY LOSING STREAK AS DOLLAR DIPS; DATA IN FOCUS 
  > METALS-NICKEL NEAR MORE THAN ONE-YEAR LOWS AS BULLS CUT LOSSES 
  > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $60 AFTER SAUDI PRICE INCREASES 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

