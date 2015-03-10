European Factors to Watch on Tuesday March 10

PARIS, March 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Half Year 2015 Close Brothers Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Cairn Energy PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Davide Campari Milano SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Elior Participations SCA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Galenica AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Geberit AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 G4S PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Inchcape PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Lindt & Spruengli AG Earnings Full Year 2014 Audi AG Earnings Release Q1 2015 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement Release Full Year 2014 Prudential PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Release Full Year 2014 RWE AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Saipem SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Symrise AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Tyman PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Industrial output Jan 0900 IT Industrial output Jan 1400 US Wholesale inventories Jan 1400 US Wholesale sales Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,079.43 0.39 % 8.17 NIKKEI 18665.11 -0.67 % -125.44 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 474.61 -0.79 % -3.78 EUR/USD 1.0792 -0.53 % -0.0058 USD/JPY 121.82 0.55 % 0.6700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.192 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.309 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,161.05 -0.47 % -$5.50 US CRUDE $50.02 0.04 % 0.02 > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR AT 12-YR PEAK, EMERGING MARKETS SPOOKED > US STOCKS-WALL ST REBOUNDS ON DEAL ACTIVITY; APPLE UP AFTER WATCH NEWS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.67 PCT > TREASURIES-EURO BOND PURCHASES WEIGH ON U.S. YIELDS > FOREX-DOLLAR HITS MULTI-YEAR HIGHS VS EURO AND YEN > GOLD HOLDS NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON U.S. RATE EXPECTATIONS > METALS-LONDON COPPER TURNS LOWER AS DOLLAR FIRMS > BRENT STEADIES ABOVE $58.50 AFTER CHINA DATA; STRONG DOLLAR HURTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)