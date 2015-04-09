版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 13:21 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Thursday April 9

PARIS, April 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 23 to 27 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 27 to 28 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Half Year 2015 Victrex PLC Trading Statement                  
 Q1 2015 Stolt Nielsen Ltd Earnings                            
 Q2 2014/15 Chr Hansen Holding A/S Earnings                     
 Q4 2014 A2A SpA Earnings                                     
 Q4 2014 Cranswick PLC Trading Statement                      
 Q4 2014 Eurasia Drilling Company Ltd Earnings                  
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2015 Constellation Brands Inc                 
    Q2 2015 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc             
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0600 DE Industrial output Feb
    0600 DE trade balance Feb
    1100 GB BOE bank rate Apr
    1230 US jobless claims w/e
    1400 US wholesale inventories Feb
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,081.90    0.27 %     5.57
 NIKKEI                              19927.29    0.69 %   137.48
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       507.78    0.97 %     4.86
 EUR/USD                               1.0769   -0.09 %  -0.0010
 USD/JPY                               120.22    0.08 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.906        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.166        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,196.76   -0.47 %   -$5.64
 US CRUDE                              $50.97    1.09 %     0.55
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up, dollar supported by Fed minutes 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends with modest gains after Fed minutes 
  > Nikkei rises to 15-year high on foreign buying hopes; 20,000 in sight 
  > Short-term yields rise as Fed on track to raise rates this year 
  > FOREX-Dollar extends gains as hawks hear hike in Fed talk 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold falls on renewed bets for U.S. rate rise in June 
  > METALS-Aluminium drops on prospect of cheaper power in China 
  > Oil edges back from 6 pct fall, but outlook weak 

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐