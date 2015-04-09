European Factors to Watch on Thursday April 9

PARIS, April 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 27 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 to 28 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Half Year 2015 Victrex PLC Trading Statement Q1 2015 Stolt Nielsen Ltd Earnings Q2 2014/15 Chr Hansen Holding A/S Earnings Q4 2014 A2A SpA Earnings Q4 2014 Cranswick PLC Trading Statement Q4 2014 Eurasia Drilling Company Ltd Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2015 Constellation Brands Inc Q2 2015 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial output Feb 0600 DE trade balance Feb 1100 GB BOE bank rate Apr 1230 US jobless claims w/e 1400 US wholesale inventories Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,081.90 0.27 % 5.57 NIKKEI 19927.29 0.69 % 137.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 507.78 0.97 % 4.86 EUR/USD 1.0769 -0.09 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 120.22 0.08 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.906 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.166 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,196.76 -0.47 % -$5.64 US CRUDE $50.97 1.09 % 0.55 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up, dollar supported by Fed minutes > US STOCKS-Wall St ends with modest gains after Fed minutes > Nikkei rises to 15-year high on foreign buying hopes; 20,000 in sight > Short-term yields rise as Fed on track to raise rates this year > FOREX-Dollar extends gains as hawks hear hike in Fed talk > PRECIOUS-Gold falls on renewed bets for U.S. rate rise in June > METALS-Aluminium drops on prospect of cheaper power in China > Oil edges back from 6 pct fall, but outlook weak (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)