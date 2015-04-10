版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday, April 10

PARIS, April 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 37 to 40 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 14 to 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q1 2015 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Release             
 Q1 2015 Givaudan SA Corporate Sales Release              
 Hays plc Interim Management Statement                   
 Q1 2015 X5 Retail Group NV Trading Update               
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. companies reporting on Friday.   
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0645 FR budget balance Feb
    0645 FR industrial output Feb
    0830 GB industrial output Feb
    0830 GB manufacturing output Feb
    1230 US import/export prices Mar
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT:
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,091.18    0.45 %     9.28
 NIKKEI                              19970.09    0.16 %    32.37
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       508.73    0.39 %     1.96
 EUR/USD                               1.0676    0.17 %   0.0018
 USD/JPY                               120.50   -0.06 %  -0.0700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.956        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.164        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,196.51    0.17 %    $2.05
 US CRUDE                              $50.79       0 %     0.00
                                                                
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on track for weekly gain 
  > Wall St ends up on energy rebound; early earnings weak 
  > Nikkei slips after hitting 20,000 mark, profit-taking prevails 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on jobless data, weak auction 
  > FOREX-Dollar hovers near 3-week high, euro gets respite after fall 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week low as US rate hike bets buoy dollar 
  > METALS-London copper edges up, eyes flat close to week 
  > Brent nudges up near $57, set for weekly gain 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
