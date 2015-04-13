European Factors to Watch on Monday April 13

PARIS, April 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 19 to 20 points higher, or up 0.16 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2015 Helma Eigenheimbau AG Corporate Sales
Q1 2015 Galp Energia SGPS SA Trading Update
Q1 2015 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Corporate Sales
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0645 FR current account Feb
0800 IT industrial output Feb
1800 US Federal Budget Mar
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0502 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,102.06 0.52 % 10.88
NIKKEI 19926.37 0.09 % 18.74
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.35 0.15 % 0.78
EUR/USD 1.0589 -0.12 % -0.0013
USD/JPY 120.48 0.22 % 0.2700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.942 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.160 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,203.40 -0.35 % -$4.25
US CRUDE $51.85 0.41 % 0.21
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)