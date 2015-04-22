European Factors to Watch on April 22

LONDON, April 22 European shares were seen opening slightly
higher on Wednesday, following stimulus-fuelled equity gains in Asia and a drop
in oil prices after Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 points
higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open around 40 points higher,
or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open around 15 points, or 0.3
percent.
Top companies reporting results or sales updates included Tesco and
Switzerland's Roche and Richemont. Tesco reported its
worst-ever loss, Roche reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly sales and
Richemont said full-year profit would drop by more than one-third after losses
on financial instruments including derivatives.
The dominance of high-speed trading strategies on financial markets was also
back in the news, with the U.S. Justice Department's announcement of the arrest
of a high-frequency trader in the United Kingdom over charges he manipulated the
futures market and played a role in sparking the May 2010 "flash crash".
COMPANIES:
TESCO
Britain's biggest retailer posted the worst annual loss in its 96-year
history on Wednesday after writing down the value of its stores by 4.7 billion
pounds ($7.02 billion).
ROCHE
The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reported a 3 percent rise in sales
in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back by a strong Swiss
franc.
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods firm said its full-year profit would drop by more than
one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses on financial
instruments including derivatives.
KERING
Gucci posted a bigger than expected drop in first-quarter sales, which it
blamed on a transition period as its flagship brand works to regain momentum
under a new creative and management duo.
VOLVO
Sweden's biggest company by sales said it had appointed the head of
Volkswagen-owned Scania as its new top executive, replacing the
embattled Olof Persson who for nearly four years led a sweeping efficiency drive
at the global truck maker.
DEUTSCHE BANK
U.S. and UK officials are preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche
Bank as soon as Thursday over allegations that it tried to rig benchmark
interest rates like Libor, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
HEINEKEN
The brewer said it kept its full-year outlook and reported organic revenue
rise of 2.2 percent.
AIRBUS
Poland said on Tuesday it would buy Raytheon Co's Patriot missiles
from the United States and provisionally selected French Airbus Group
helicopters as it speeds up the modernization of its military amid tensions with
Russia.
SAFRAN
The aerospace company reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on
Wednesday and said it was very happy with the progress of the new LEAP engine,
being developed for Boeing and Airbus jets.
ZODIAC
The aerospace supplier posted a 32 percent drop in first-half current
operating profit on Wednesday following a slump in earnings at its aircraft
seats business and pledged to bring an end to delays in seat production by the
end of the year.
BHP BILLITON
The miner said on Wednesday it would delay an expansion of its iron ore
output to 290 million tonnes a year, becoming the first big miner to slow a
planned production increase amid a plunge in prices.
BP
The energy group is seeking buyers for as much as $2 billion of U.S.
pipelines and storage terminals, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
OSRAM
Germany's Osram plans to transfer its 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) general
lamps business into an independent legal structure, paving the way for a
possible spin-off or sale and allowing it to focus on automotive lighting and
components.
PUMA
Kering says Puma first quarter sales rose 13 percent to 825 million euros,
an increase of 4.5 percent on a comparable basis, and expects similar sales
growth in the second quarter.
ASML
The semiconductor equipment supplier said it had agreed to deliver 15
next-generation EU systems to major U.S. customers.
TELEKOM AUSTRIA
The telecoms firm reported first-quarter revenue and operating income above
expectations and kept its 2015 revenue forecast of around 2 percent growth.
ADP, VINCI
A consortium of ADP, Vinci and Astaldi has won a tender to operate Santiago
International Airport, in Chile, for 20 years from October.
ATOS
The IT services company confirmed its goals for 2015 as it posted a 17.6
percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 2.427 billion euros.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)