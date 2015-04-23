European Factors to Watch on April 23

LONDON, April 23 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to gain around 41 points,
or as much as 0.35 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise about 8 points,
or as much as 0.15 percent, on Thursday.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2015 Anglo American PLC Production Report
Q1 2015 WPP PLC Trading Statement Release
Q1 2015 Pace PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Computacenter PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Meggitt PLC Trading Statement Release
Cobham PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Q1 2015 William Hill PLC Trading Statement Release
Q1 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Bankinter SA Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Dassault Systemes SA Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Metso Oyj Earnings Call
Q1 2015 Technicolor SA Corporate Sales Release
Repsol SA Sustainability Day - London
Q1 2015 Amadeus Fire AG Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O
Q1 2015 Caterpillar Inc <CAT
Q2 2015 Rockwell Collins Inc <COL
Q1 2015 Dow Chemical Co
Q1 2015 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Q1 2015 General Motors Co
Q1 2015 Google Inc
Q1 2015 Eli Lilly and Co
Q1 2015 3M Company
Q3 2015 Microsoft Corp
Q1 2015 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
Q1 2015 Newmont Mining Corp
Q1 2015 PepsiCo Inc
Q2 2015 Starbucks Corp
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
DE Consumer Sentiment
FR Business Climate
DE Markit Flash PMI
GB Retail Sales
US Initial Jobless Claims
US Markit Mfg PMI
US New Home Sales
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,107.96 0.51 % 10.67
NIKKEI 20171.13 0.18 % 37.23
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.99 0.6 % 3.08
EUR/USD 1.071 -0.14 % -0.0015
USD/JPY 119.74 -0.13 % -0.1600
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.968 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.163 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,189.10 0.19 % $2.20
US CRUDE $56.35 0.34 % 0.19
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)