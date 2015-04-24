European Factors to Watch on April 24

LONDON, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 21 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
to open up 73 points or 0.6 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open
19 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Air Liquide SA Q1 2015 Air Liquide SA
Corporate Sales Release
Suez Environnement Company Q1 2015 Suez Environnement
SA Company SA Earnings Release
AstraZeneca PLC Q1 2015 AstraZeneca PLC
Earnings Release
Electrolux AB Q1 2015 Electrolux AB
Earnings Release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1 2015 Reckitt Benckiser
Group PLC Trading Statement
Release
Spectris PLC Spectris PLC Trading
Statement Release
Banco de Sabadell SA Q1 2015 Banco de Sabadell
SA Earnings Release
Yara International ASA Q1 2015 Yara International
ASA Earnings Release
Neste Oil Oyj Q1 2015 Neste Oil Oyj
Earnings Release
Caverion Oyj Q1 2015 Caverion Oyj
Earnings Release
Kemira Oyj Q1 2015 Kemira Oyj Earnings
Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
State Street Corp Q1 2015 State Street Corp Earnings
Release
Barnes Group Inc Q1 2015 Barnes Group Inc Earnings
Release
American Airlines Q1 2015 American Airlines Group Inc
Group Inc Earnings Release
First Niagara Q1 2015 First Niagara Financial Group
Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release
Provident Financial Q1 2015 Provident Financial Services Inc
Services Inc Earnings Release
Biogen Inc Q1 2015 Biogen Idec Inc Earnings Release
JMP Group Inc Q1 2015 JMP Group Inc Earnings Release
Westmoreland Q1 2015 Westmoreland Resource Partners
Resource Partners LP LP Earnings Release
IMS Health Holdings Q1 2015 IMS Health Holdings Inc Earnings
Inc Release
Xerox Corp Q1 2015 Xerox Corporation Earnings
Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 DE Ifo Business Climate, Current Conditions, Expectations
1230 US Durable Goods
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,112.93 0.24 % 4.97
NIKKEI 20042.68 -0.72 % -144.97
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.61 0.09 % 0.49
EUR/USD 1.0808 -0.15 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 119.51 -0.04 % -0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.164 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,191.35 -0.19 % -$2.25
US CRUDE $57.39 -0.61 % -0.35
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)