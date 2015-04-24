European Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise after Nasdaq high

(Adds company news) LONDON, April 24 European shares were set to rise at the open on Friday, extending gains made so far this week, boosted by several encouraging earnings reports, while global sentiment was lifted by a new record high for the U.S. blue-chip Nasdaq index. Spain's Banco Sabadell and Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux were among companies to beat earnings expectations. Traders also cited optimism that Greece would be able to reach a debt deal with its European lenders after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had a "constructive" meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. At 0652 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE indexes were up between 0.2 and and 0.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst is up 0.8 percent this week, and is 2 percent away from last week's 2015 high, which was its highest since 2000. The gains are set to follow on from a strong U.S. trading session, where the Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash. "We are calling the major bourses firmer with optimism around Greece and favourable leads from the US likely to drive an early rise," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG, said in a note. In a generally quiet day for data, the German Ifo business sentiment survey is due at 0800 GMT. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: AIR LIQUIDE French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIR.PA said revenue in the first quarter grew by 3 percent on a comparable basis excluding currencies and other factors and by 7 percent on a reported basis to 3.993 billion euros ($4.31 billion). DEUTSCHE BANK The bank's executives are due to present strategic options to the supervisory board. Deutsche Bank has received at least one offer from a Chinese financial institution to buy the German bank's 20 percent stake in Hua Xia Bank , though a deal is not within reach yet, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Germany's financial watchdog is expected to finish its own investigation into the activities of Deutsche Bank's traders in May or June and a supervisory source said it would incorporate the findings of authorities in the United States and Britain. SIEMENS Siemens is among others weighing an offer for Halliburton's oilfield-services assets worth $5-10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Siemens did not immediately respond to a request for comment. E.ON The utility's global commodities division has agreed to buy up to two million tonnes of regasified liquefied natural gas a year from Meridian LNG Holdings Corp, E.ON said on Thursday. CREDIT SUISSE The Swiss bank is due to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) at 0830 GMT. For more, click on RENAULT The carmaker said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe's auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere. French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has written to Renault boss Carlos Ghosn to defend the government's surprise stake increase in the carmaker and reject claims it endangers the Renault-Nissan alliance. TESCO Tesco Lotus, the Thai operation of Tesco, remains committed to Thailand and will continue to invest in expanding its retail and online channels, the Bangkok Post quoted Chief Executive John Christie as saying. (bit.ly/1Eky7b0) BP BP said on Thursday that talks to end an 11-week strike at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery were at a standstill over the union's bargaining rights while a walkout at its joint-venture Toledo, Ohio, plant would likely continue for some time. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Shell has taken into account the risks presented by the Petrobras graft scandal to its expanding operations in Brazil and is confident the Brazilian state-run oil company will emerge stronger, the company's CEO said on Thursday. ASTRAZENECA PLC The drugs group is braced for dissent from leading investors over executive pay almost a year after it saw off a 69 billion pounds takeover bid from Pfizer, Sky News reported late on Thursday. The FTSE-100 drugs giant will be the subject of a modest shareholder revolt at its annual meeting on Friday. (bit.ly/1OM5vZK) SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT Suez Environment, the world's second largest waste and water company, said on Friday core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the first quarter helped by a weaker euro currency, and confirmed its 2015 outlook. VINCI Europe's biggest construction and concessions company posted an 8 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales as weak economic conditions in France weighed on its main contracting business, which includes construction and road building. VALEO The French car parts maker's first-quarter revenue rose 15 percent, lifted by growth in sales to European and Chinese automakers. SABADELL Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday reported a 75 percent jump in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts on improved lending income and as charges on soured debts fell. TELEFONICA, PRISA Spain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had approved the purchase of Prisa's pay-tv unit Canal+ by Telefonica although it attached conditions to the deal, among them the obligation to offer wholesale TV packages to competitors. SANTANDER ; UNICREDIT UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed on Thursday to merge their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some 5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion). TELECOM ITALIA The state owner of Italy's Metroweb has rejected a proposal by Telecom Italia to take a stake in the broadband company and gradually reach full ownership, according to two people close to the matter and an email seen by Reuters. ENEL A Hungarian-led consortium is still interested in bidding for Enel's majority stake in the main Slovak electricity producer, the head of one of the companies in the group said on Thursday. FINMECCANICA The defence group said on Thursday it saw itself as damaged party in the Algeria probe involving its AgustaWestland unit. ELECTROLUX Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter earnings and stood by its forecast for growth in white goods markets on both sides of the North Atlantic this year. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : State Street Corp Q1 2015 State Street Corp Earnings Release Barnes Group Inc Q1 2015 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Release American Airlines Q1 2015 American Airlines Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release First Niagara Q1 2015 First Niagara Financial Group Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release Provident Financial Q1 2015 Provident Financial Services Inc Services Inc Earnings Release Biogen Inc Q1 2015 Biogen Idec Inc Earnings Release JMP Group Inc Q1 2015 JMP Group Inc Earnings Release Westmoreland Q1 2015 Westmoreland Resource Partners Resource Partners LP LP Earnings Release IMS Health Holdings Q1 2015 IMS Health Holdings Inc Earnings Inc Release Xerox Corp Q1 2015 Xerox Corporation Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 DE Ifo Business Climate, Current Conditions, Expectations 1230 US Durable Goods 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,112.93 0.24 % 4.97 NIKKEI 20042.68 -0.72 % -144.97 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.61 0.09 % 0.49 EUR/USD 1.0808 -0.15 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 119.51 -0.04 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.954 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.164 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,191.35 -0.19 % -$2.25 US CRUDE $57.39 -0.61 % -0.35 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)