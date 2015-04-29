European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging up; earnigns in focus

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, April 29 European shares were expected to edge higher on Wednesday after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors set to scrutinise a raft of earnings releases, especially in the banking and auto sector.

At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were up between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent.

PSA Peugeot Citroen raised its full-year European auto market growth forecast to 4 percent from 1 percent after reporting a 4.6 percent revenue increase in the first quarter, thanks to stronger pricing and a positive contribution from auto parts supplier Faurecia.

First-quarter net profit more than doubled at Spain's BBVA, the bank said on Wednesday, helped by one-off gains even though its lending income was weaker than expected.

Barclays set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to cover fines and settlements for alleged foreign exchange manipulation and other past conduct issues, dragging profits down by a quarter.

Automakers Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler were among other European companies due to report on Wednesday.

Euro zone lending data for March, due at 0800 GMT, was also set to be in focus as investors gauge early indications of whether the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme is finding its way to the real economy.

European stock markets had slid on Tuesday after some weaker-than-expected corporate updates and U.S. confidence data.

Across the Atlantic, shares in Twitter Inc fell as much as 24 percent after it reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates and cut its full-year forecast.

COMPANY NEWS

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

The world's No. 2 cigarette maker reported lower revenue for the first-quarter, as more people cut back on smoking.

BARCLAYS

STANDARD LIFE

Insurer and asset manager Standard Life SL.L said on Wednesday that first-quarter assets under administration rose 5 percent to 311.9 billion pounds ($478.86 billion), driven by strong markets and net inflows.

ANTOFAGASTA

Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its annual copper production forecast on Wednesday as it posted a fall in first-quarter copper output hit by protests at one of its mines and heavy rains in the Atacama desert. v

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said first quarter net profit fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 841 million euros.

RED ELECTRICA

Spain's REE said first quarter core profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier to 387.5 million euros.

BBVA

Spain's BBVA said net profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the sale of a stake in China's CITIC Bank.

TECH

Twitter Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates and cut its full-year forecast because of weak demand for its new direct response advertising, sending shares down as much as 24 percent on Tuesday.

NORDEA

The first-quarter operating profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.55 billion) at the Nordic region's biggest lender beat market expectations, mostly thanks to a higher-than-expected net result from items at fair value, a hard-to-predict item which includes hedging. Net interest income, a more important data point, was lower than expected.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish lender posted a forecast-beating first-quarter operating profit, including a slightly higher than expected net interest income and higher commission income.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, FAURECIA

PSA Peugeot Citroen revenue rose 4.6 percent in the first quarter, the French carmaker said, thanks to stronger pricing and a positive contribution from auto parts supplier Faurecia.

HERMES

The French luxury gooods maker posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales in line with its medium-term goal.

ACCOR

The hotel group announced the sale and franchise-back of 29 hotels in Germany and the Netherlands for a total value of 234 million euros. The selling price amounts to 209 million euros, while the buyer has committed to a 25 million euro renovation plan.

TELECOMS

Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

ABB

The Swiss engineering group on Wednesday reported a 9 percent slide in first-quarter core profit as continuing currency headwinds took their toll.

For more, click on

AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia are expected to win EU antitrust approval for their planned transatlantic tie-up after offering to help new rivals enter the market, two people familiar with the matter said.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The construction materials group reported steady first-quarter sales and maintained its objectives for this year, including its plan to win control of Swiss chemicals firm Sika.

RENAULT

The French government sees no reason to allow Nissan to reactivate the voting rights on its 15 percent stake in Renault, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

DEUTSCHE POST

German labour union Verdi on Tuesday called for further strikes at Deutsche Post in a dispute over plans by the company to expand its parcel delivery service using workers on lower pay.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - An environmental group and a law clinic petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Royal Dutch Shell has adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil exploration in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday.

NATIONAL EXPRESS

British transport company National Express is considering challenging a decision by a Bavarian procurement chamber denying it permission to operate the Nuremberg S-Bahn services despite being named preferred bidder.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

BMO Q1 2015 Garmin Ltd

BMO Q1 2015 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

BMO Q1 2015 MasterCard Inc

AMC Q1 2015 Marriott International Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0800 EZ M3 Mar

0800 IT Business, consumer confidence Apr

0900 EZ Business climate, economic sentiment Apr

1200 DE CPI Apr

1230 US GDP Q1

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)