European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed as BNP beats, Nokia misses

LONDON, April 30 European shares were seen opening mixed after a two-day slide on Thursday as investors sifted through a host of corporate earnings, including profit beats from French bank BNP Paribas and insulin maker Novo Nordisk and disappointing numbers from Finland's Nokia.

At 0620 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE indexes were between 0.2 percent higher and 0.3 percent lower.

The indexes had fallen sharply over the previous two sessions, hit by disappointing U.S. consumer confidence and output data, which curbed growth expectations for Europe's largest trading partner and boosted the euro against the dollar.

Investors were looking at corporate earnings for confirmation that Europe's own nascent economic recovery remained on track.

BNP, Novo Nordisk and Norwegian oil firm Statoil and chemical firm BASF all beat consensus expectations with their quarterly reports, but Finnish telecoms firm Nokia disappointed and Royal Bank of Scotland slipped to a loss in the first quarter after making new provisions to cover charges for past misconduct and litigation.

With just over a third of European earnings releases out as of Wednesday, 61 percent of companies that had reported to that date had met or beaten expectations, StarMine data showed.

COMPANY NEWS:

BAYER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

SANOFI

The drugmaker maintained its guidance for stable to slightly growing 2015 profit as first-quarter earnings grew modestly and beat expectations despite declining sales of its main drug Lantus.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank posted better-than-expected 17.5 percent growth in first-quarter net income as it saw a long-awaited revival in euro zone loan demand.

The bank tapped the head of its personal finance business to replace departing deputy CEO Francois Villeroy de Galhau in charge of the French bank's main markets of operation.

GEMALTO

The mobile chip and smart card maker reported a 19 percent rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, its first release of results since finalising the acquisition of U.S. data security company SafeNet in January.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline reported a narrower first-quarter loss but did not give an outlook for full-year earnings, saying only that the pressure on ticket prices and negative currency effects would offset virtually all the benefits of lower fuel prices.

AREVA

The French state-controlled nuclear group first-quarter sales fell 1.1 percent to 1.76 billion euros as the nuclear industry remained under pressure and despite better revenue at its uranium mining unit.

TF1

The French broadcaster posted first-quarter advertising revenue up 2.5 percent to 363.1 million euro even as its main channels continued to lose viewers to new rivals.

VALLOUREC

The French steel pipe-maker slipped to a net loss in the first quarter, hit by falling demand from its oil and gas products, and said it planned to cut a further 2,000 jobs.

VINCI, BOUYGUES

The two French construction groups won a contract to build a metro in Cairo, Egypt that is estimated to be worth 264 million euros.

STATOIL

The Norwegian energy firm reported first-quarter adjusted operating earnings above forecasts and maintained its quarterly dividend, but made a big net loss on writedowns at its U.S. shale business.

NOVO NORDISK

The world's largest insulin maker posted first quarter above expectations and upgraded its full-year forecasts due to a strong dollar.

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia posted quarterly profits clearly below market forecasts at its main telecom network equipment business, citing lower software sales, higher costs and challenging conditions in Europe and Latin America.

DNB

Norway's largest bank reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a major slowdown in economic growth.

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products maker posted a rise in core first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a stronger dollar.

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker, which has agreed to merge with French rival Lafarge, reported its quarterly net profit almost quadrupled on the sale of its minority stake in Siam City Cement, reaching the low end of expectations.

Holcim's second-largest shareholder Eurocement said late on Wednesday it supports the planned merger with Lafarge.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, helped by profitability across all its units and strong investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained attractive.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Royal Bank of Scotland announced the further sale of a north American loan portfolio to Mizuho.

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann posted first-quarter organic revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations as the firm also confirmed its full-year outlook.

BASF

Operating profit at the world's largest chemical firm by sales slipped 2 percent in the first quarter, slightly better than expected, as strong petrochemicals and specialty chemicals businesses outweighed the effect of money set aside for bonuses to staff.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

A surge in financial market volatility and trading helped boost revenue at Deutsche Boerse in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange operator to raise its revenue and earnings forecast for the year.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Kidney dialysis specialist reports a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015.

FRESENIUS SE

The healthcare group lifts its full-year earnings forecast as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled with supply shortages longer than expected.

LINDE

The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter core profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by exchange-rate effects.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group confirmed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday and said its main commercial jet programmes were on track as it posted lower first-quarter operating profit roughly in line with market expectations.

FUCHS PETROLUB

The lubricant maker posted first-quarter EBIT of 82 million euros on sales of 493 million euros.

HOCHTIEF

German construction group Hochtief said its first-quarter underlying net profit rose 44 percent to 60 million euros ($67 million), beating an analyst consensus average of 41 million euros provided by the company.

WACKER CHEMIE

German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the ongoing year, citing robust demand for its products as well as positive currency effects.

The company said it now expects sales to grow by about 10 percent in 2015, after previously expecting high single-digit percentage growth.

CAIXABANK, REPSOL

Spain's Caixabank to propose CEO Gonzalo Gortazar as board member in Repsol on Thursday, according to a Caixabank spokesman.

IBERDROLA, GAS NATURAL

Collapsing demand for Spanish LNG exports caused by global gas prices converging is trapping more supply in the country's domestic market amid a halving in pipeline gas imports from France.

SANTANDER

The bank announced late on Wednesday that 83 percent of its shareholders had accepted shares as a dividend payment in kind, and thus its stock would be expanded by 256 million new shares, or 1.82 percent of current share capital.

MEDIASET

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi met Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol on Wednesday to discuss the sale of a stake in Serie A soccer club AC Milan, which he has owned for almost 30 years.

His son Pier Silvio denied that his family's controlling stake in Mediaset was for sale but both French group Vivendi and Rupert Murdoch's Sky have been reported to be interested in some of its television assets.

ENI

Libyan protesters have shut down an eastern gas field and threaten to close the western Wafa oil and gas field, which would stop gas exports to Italy, a spokesman for state oil firm NOC said on Wednesday.

GENERALI

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who owns 2.23 percent in the insurer, said on Wednesday he was in favor of introducing a loyalty share scheme at the Italian company.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

BMO Q1 2015 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc

BMO Q1 2015 Colgate-Palmolive Co

BMO Q1 2015 Time Warner Cable Inc

AMC Q2 2015 Visa Inc

AMC Q1 2015 Western Union Co

Q1 2015 Exxon Mobil Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Retail sales Mar

0645 FR Consumer Spending Mar

0755 DE Unemployment Apr

0800 IT Unemployment Mar

0900 EZ Inflation Apr

0900 IT Consumer prices Apr

1230 US Core PCE Mar

1230 US Initial jobless claims w/e

1345 US Chicago PMI Apr

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)