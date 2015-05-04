European Factors to Watch on May 4

LONDON, May 4 Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX to open around 39 points higher, or up 0.36 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain about 24 points, or 0.16 percent, on Monday. Major European markets, including German and French stock exchanges, were closed on Friday for the May Day Holiday. The UK market, which was open on Friday, is shut for business on Monday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2015 Banco Comercial Portugues SA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Luxottica Group SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Audi AG Earnings Release Q1 2015 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Release U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : CH Manufacturing IT Mfg PMI FR Mfg PMI DE Mfg PMI EZ Mfg PMI US ISM-New York Index US Durable Goods ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,108.29 1.09 % 22.78 NIKKEI 19531.63 0.06 % 11.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.44 0.26 % 1.35 EUR/USD 1.1191 -0.06 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 120.07 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.112 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.357 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,183.36 0.45 % $5.26 US CRUDE $59.19 0.07 % 0.04 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)