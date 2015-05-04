版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 13:23 BJT

European Factors to Watch on May 4

LONDON, May 4 Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX
 to open around 39 points higher, or up 0.36 percent, and France's CAC
40 to gain about 24 points, or 0.16 percent, on Monday.
    Major European markets, including German and French stock exchanges, were
closed on Friday for the May Day Holiday. The UK market, which was open on
Friday, is shut for business on Monday.
    
    EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    Q1 2015 Banco Comercial Portugues SA Earnings Release
    Q1 2015 Luxottica Group SpA Earnings Release
    Q1 2015 Audi AG Earnings Release
    Q1 2015 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Release
    
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions    
    Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp             
    Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc     
    Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co                 
    
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    CH Manufacturing
    IT Mfg PMI
    FR Mfg PMI
    DE Mfg PMI
    EZ Mfg PMI
    US ISM-New York Index
    US Durable Goods 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: 
    
                                               LAST   PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,108.29    1.09 %       22.78
 NIKKEI                                    19531.63    0.06 %       11.62
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             514.44    0.26 %        1.35
 EUR/USD                                     1.1191   -0.06 %     -0.0007
 USD/JPY                                     120.07   -0.07 %     -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             2.112        --       -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.357        --       -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,183.36    0.45 %       $5.26
 US CRUDE                                    $59.19    0.07 %        0.04
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐