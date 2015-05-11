European Factors to Watch-Greek worries to put pressure on European shares

(Adds company news items)

LONDON May 11 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Monday, with lingering concerns over Greece's debt situation expected to offset the boost given to Asian equities from China's latest cut to interest rates.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 3-8 points, or 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open down by 5-8 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was also seen down by 20-31 points, or 0.6 percent lower.

Greece's government remains hopeful that a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday will note progress in talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal and pave the way for an easing of Greece's cash crunch, a government official said on Sunday.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers have ruled out clinching a deal to unlock aid for Greece at Monday's meeting, saying that too many issues remain unresolved. Officials have said any statement they make is unlikely to be enough to allow the European Central Bank to raise the limit on short-term Treasury bills that Greek banks can buy, a move that would help avert a Greek national bankruptcy.

"Greece remains a big concern to European investors, with both the countries leaders and its creditors stalling on a deal as neither wants to make the big concessions needed to push a deal through," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

An election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Sunday may also put pressure on the region's stock markets.

However, European commodity stocks may get support after China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday, and analysts predicted policymakers would relax reserve requirements and cut rates again in the coming months.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS :

Europe's biggest aerospace company said on Sunday it would continue test flights for the A400M military transport plane after the fatal crash of one of the aircraft on a test flight in Spain. The plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting country users to ground Europe's new troop and cargo carrier.

AHOLD /DELHAIZE :

Dutch retailer Ahold and Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize have begun discussions at the highest level on a possible merger, Belgian newspapers reported on Saturday.

BMW :

Advisory firm ISS has recommended that BMW shareholders vote against the appointment of outgoing chief executive Norbert Reithofer as chairman of the carmaker's supervisory board, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Tank & Rast, which is 50-percent owned by RREEF, a real estate and infrastructure-focused unit of Deutsche Bank, is going to be sold before the summer break in a potential 3.5 billion euro deal, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing financial sources. A public listing of the company is no longer an option, it added.

DEUTSCHE POST :

German trade union Verdi on Saturday called for further strikes next week at Deutsche Post after talks over a new wage agreement broke down.

ROCHE :

Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its cobas KRAS Mutation Test for diagnostic use.

SAINT GOBAIN /SIKA :

In an open letter to Sika investors seen by Reuters, Saint-Gobain Chief Executive and Chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar called for a dialogue between the two companies.

SIEMENS :

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) tried to spy on Siemens with the help of German intelligence, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Separately sources told Reuters that Siemens is set to secure unconditional EU approval for its $7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)