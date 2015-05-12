European Factors to Watch on May 12

LONDON May 12 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to fall 63 to 66 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40
to drop about 18 points, or 0.4 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
HENKEL
The consumer goods company has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's
entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New
Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group said it had sealed a deal to open a luxury
hotel in Cuba, the 518-room Pullman Cayo Coco, near the Caribbean island's
international airport.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction company posted slightly lower
first-quarter sales as robust concessions and energy businesses offset lower
revenue from public works and construction amid a weak economic climate.
LAGARDERE
The French media group said it signed a 1.25 billion euro five-year
multi-currency syndicated credit facility for "general corporate purposes",
replacing a previous 1.645 billion facility signed in 2011.
LAFARGE
The cement maker said it noted that Holcim had filed its public exchange
tender offer for Lafarge with France's AMF regulator in "an important step
toward the proposed merger to create LafargeHolcim".
VOLKSWAGEN
VW will break up MAN and transfer MAN's truck and bus businesses,
as well as MAN Latin America, into VW's new Truck & Bus Holding GmbH, German
daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
Separately, Formula One remains an option for Audi, the German carmaker's
chief executive Rupert Stadler was quoted as saying on Monday amid speculation
about a partnership with former world champions Red Bull.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)