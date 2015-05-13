European Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting slide at the open

(Adds futures, further company news)
FRANKFURT, May 13 European shares were expected to rebound at
the open on Wednesday as calm returned to bond markets and investors digested
some mixed economic data.
At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC were up 0.5 percent, with Britain's FTSE futures up
0.3 percent.
The French economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015, its
highest growth rate in two years, official data showed on Wednesday.
German growth slowed more than expected, however, as slower foreign trade
weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data for the first quarter
showed.
COMPANY NEWS
EUROPEAN BANKS
Banks will need to meet tougher capital rules early to restore public trust
in the sector's health, a top European Union regulator said on Tuesday.
UBS
The U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss
bank UBS over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
A U.S. judge's ruling that Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc made false statements selling mortgage-backed securities to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a
U.S. regulator's lawyer said on Tuesday.
ASTRAZENECA
AstraZeneca is diving deeper into personalised healthcare with two projects
that move the concept beyond cancer into respiratory disorders and heart
disease.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped
by the weak euro and its U.S. operations.
RWE
Germany's largest power producer reported a 5.1-percent decline in quarterly
operating profit, hit by falling earnings at its power generation unit which
faces ongoing competition from solar and wind power.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it expected domestic
advertising sales to improve in the second quarter after returning to profit in
the first three months of this year.
EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS
The CEO of PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers said on Tuesday
the sweetened Exor offer for the reinsurer was "clearly superior" to the Axis
offer.
PartnerRe Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a revised proposal from Exor,
adding it would review the revised Exor proposal.
BANCO POPOLARE
The cooperative lender said on Tuesday its Q1 net profit was 209 million
euros while its fully-phased CET 1 capital ratio at the end of March was 11.6
percent.
The bank's CEO said the lender was in talks to sell 250 million euros in bad
loans and that he aims to seal sale in up to a month.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank said on Tuesday its Q1 net rose 5.1 percent to 67.6 million euros.
Writedowns on loans and other operations were 74.3 million euros from 85.3
million euros a year earlier. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.57 percent.
Conference call on Wednesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said on Tuesday Q1 net profit was 51.7 million euros while loan
writedowns fell 30 percent to 150 million euros.
Conference call on Q1.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 45.3 million euros in the
first quarter versus a net profit of 17.0 million euros a year earlier. Loan
writedowns rose 18 percent while pro-forma CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.4
percent at end-March.
VIVENDI
European media company Vivendi posted a rise in first-quarter profit and
said it planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for
about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to put its cash pile to
work.
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
European media company Vivendi's stake in Telecom Italia is
opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European
media group's CEO said on Tuesday.
MONCLER
The Italian luxury down jacket maker beat expectations on Tuesday with a 38
percent rise in first-quarter revenues helped by strong performances in North
America, Greater China and Japan.
ENEL
State-run Mexican oil company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding
with Italy's Enel Green Power and Spain's Abengoa to develop a $950 million
plant that will supply power to the Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in southwestern
Mexico.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Italy's biggest green energy company said on Tuesday it had reached an
accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Shareholders of Suez Environnement have rejected by a large majority the
introduction of double voting rights at the French waste and water group.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury group said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first
quarter were up 9.5 percent to 19.2 million euroswhile its net profit rose 3.3
percent to 9.3 million euros.
FRAPORT
The company said Frankfurt airport cargo was up 0.8 percent in April.
SACYR
Spanish builder Sacyr late on Tuesday said core profit rose 23 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue.
ACS
Spanish construction and services group ACS late on Tuesday said core profit was
up 9.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.
The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
OHL
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it had placed the B1 rating of Spanish
builder OHL on review for downgrade after a sharp share price decline in its
Mexican unit.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it had been chosen along with Italy's Enel
to develop a 517MW power plant in Mexico.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell)