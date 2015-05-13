版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting slide at the open

(Adds futures, further company news)
    FRANKFURT, May 13 European shares were expected to rebound at
the open on Wednesday as calm returned to bond markets and investors digested
some mixed economic data.
    At 0629 GMT, futures for the  Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC were up 0.5 percent, with Britain's FTSE futures up
0.3 percent.
    The French economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015, its
highest growth rate in two years, official data showed on Wednesday.
    German growth slowed more than expected, however, as slower foreign trade
weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data for the first quarter
showed. 
     
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    EUROPEAN BANKS 
    Banks will need to meet tougher capital rules early to restore public trust
in the sector's health, a top European Union regulator said on Tuesday.
 
    
    UBS 
    The U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss
bank UBS over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
    For more click on 
    
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 
    A U.S. judge's ruling that Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc made false statements selling mortgage-backed securities to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a
U.S. regulator's lawyer said on Tuesday. {ID:nL1N0Y31SW]
    
    ASTRAZENECA 
    AstraZeneca is diving deeper into personalised healthcare with two projects
that move the concept beyond cancer into respiratory disorders and heart
disease. 
    
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 
    Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped
by the weak euro and its U.S. operations. 
    
    RWE 
    Germany's largest power producer reported a 5.1-percent decline in quarterly
operating profit, hit by falling earnings at its power generation unit which
faces ongoing competition from solar and wind power. 
    
    MEDIASET 
    Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it  expected domestic
advertising sales to improve in the second quarter after returning to profit in
the first three months of this year. 
    
    EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS
    The CEO of PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers said on Tuesday
the sweetened Exor offer for the reinsurer was  "clearly superior" to the Axis
offer.  
    PartnerRe Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a revised proposal from Exor,
adding it would review the revised Exor proposal. 
    
    BANCO POPOLARE 
    The cooperative lender said on Tuesday its Q1 net profit was 209 million
euros while its fully-phased CET 1 capital ratio at the end of March was 11.6
percent. 
    The bank's CEO said the lender was in talks to sell 250 million euros in bad
loans and that he aims to seal sale in up to a month. 
    
    BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 
    The bank said on Tuesday its Q1 net rose 5.1 percent to 67.6 million euros.
Writedowns on loans and other operations were 74.3 million euros from 85.3
million euros a year earlier. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.57 percent.
 
    Conference call on Wednesday.
    
    BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA 
    The lender said on Tuesday Q1 net profit was 51.7 million euros while loan
writedowns fell 30 percent to 150 million euros. 
    Conference call on Q1.
    
    BANCA CARIGE 
    The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 45.3 million euros in the
first quarter versus a net profit of 17.0 million euros a year earlier. Loan
writedowns rose 18 percent while pro-forma CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.4
percent at end-March. 
    
    VIVENDI 
    European media company Vivendi posted a rise in first-quarter profit and
said it planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for
about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to put its cash pile to
work. 
        
    TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI 
    European media company Vivendi's stake in Telecom Italia is
opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European
media group's CEO said on Tuesday. 
        
    MONCLER 
    The Italian luxury down jacket maker beat expectations on Tuesday with a 38
percent rise in first-quarter revenues helped by strong performances in North
America, Greater China and Japan. 
    
    ENEL 
    State-run Mexican oil company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding
with Italy's Enel Green Power and Spain's Abengoa to develop a $950 million
plant that will supply power to the Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in southwestern
Mexico. 
    
    ENEL GREEN POWER 
    Italy's biggest green energy company said on Tuesday it had reached an
accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms.
 
    
    SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT 
    Shareholders of Suez Environnement have rejected by a large majority the
introduction of double voting rights at the French waste and water group.
 
    
    BRUNELLO CUCINELLI 
    The Italian luxury group said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first
quarter were up 9.5 percent to 19.2 million euroswhile its net profit rose 3.3
percent to 9.3 million euros. 
    
    FRAPORT 
    The company said Frankfurt airport cargo was up 0.8 percent in April.
 
        
    SACYR 
Spanish builder Sacyr late on Tuesday said core profit rose 23 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue.
 
    
    ACS 
Spanish construction and services group ACS late on Tuesday said core profit was
up 9.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. 
The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
    
    OHL 
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it had placed the B1 rating of Spanish
builder OHL on review for downgrade after a sharp share price decline in its
Mexican unit.
    
    ABENGOA  
Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it had been chosen along with Italy's Enel
to develop a 517MW power plant in Mexico.        

    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0530 FR GDP Preliminary Q1
    0600 DE GDP Flash Q1
    0600 DE HICP Apr
    0645 FR CPI Apr
    0800 IT GDP Prelim Q1
    0830 GB Claimant count Apr
    0900 EZ GDP Flash Q1
    1230 US Import prices April
    1400 US Business inventories May
    
  
  > Asia shares rise before China data, more stimulus seen     
  > Wall St ends weaker as global bond worries deepen          
  > Nikkei turns up as foreign investors seen buying futures   
  > Bonds steady after solid three-year note sale              
  > Dollar on the defensive before US data, sterling in favour 
  > Gold near 1-week high on safe-haven bids as dollar slips   
  > London copper edges down ahead of China factory data       
  > Oil extend gains as US crude stocks may drop for 2nd week  
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell)
