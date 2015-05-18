European Factors to Watch on May 18

LONDON, May 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 12 points, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 13 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 9 points, or 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,122.73 0.08 % 1.63 NIKKEI 19864.05 0.66 % 131.13 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 506.47 -0.58 % -2.98 EUR/USD 1.1426 -0.18 % -0.0021 USD/JPY 119.65 0.32 % 0.3800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.158 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.635 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,223.95 0.09 % $1.05 US CRUDE $59.94 0.42 % 0.25 > Shares struggle after data raises more questions on U.S. economy > Wall St drifts, S&P 500 ticks up to record > Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high, insurers support; Dai-ichi soars > TREASURIES-Yields drop as economic growth slows > Dollar pushes higher but near lows after downbeat U.S. data > Gold near 3-month high on sluggish U.S. data, dollar > Copper steady as downbeat US data puts pressure on dollar > Oil prices rise on Middle East fighting; OPEC output eyed (Reporting by Atul Prakash)