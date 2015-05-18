版本:
European Factors to Watch on May 18

LONDON, May 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 12 points, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 
to gain about 13 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 9
points, or 0.2 percent.
       
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: 
   
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                     2,122.73     0.08 %       1.63
 NIKKEI                                      19864.05     0.66 %     131.13
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                               506.47    -0.58 %      -2.98
 EUR/USD                                       1.1426    -0.18 %    -0.0021
 USD/JPY                                       119.65     0.32 %     0.3800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                               2.158         --       0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                                 0.635         --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                  $1,223.95     0.09 %      $1.05
 US CRUDE                                      $59.94     0.42 %       0.25
 
  > Shares struggle after data raises more questions on U.S. economy 
  > Wall St drifts, S&P 500 ticks up to record 
  > Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high, insurers support; Dai-ichi soars 
  > TREASURIES-Yields drop as economic growth slows 
  > Dollar pushes higher but near lows after downbeat U.S. data 
  > Gold near 3-month high on sluggish U.S. data, dollar  
  > Copper steady as downbeat US data puts pressure on dollar 
  > Oil prices rise on Middle East fighting; OPEC output eyed 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

