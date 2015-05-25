European Factors to Watch-France's CAC set for steady open

(Adds company news)
LONDON May 25 Futures for the CAC 40 indicated a steady
open for France's equity index on Monday, with trading volumes in Europe seen
thin as several markets in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and
the United States were shut for holidays.
The CAC 40 futures were up 0.04 percent at 0641 GMT as investors
were seen trading cautiously following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Friday that she expected the central bank to raise rates this year.
Yellen said the U.S. economy was on course to bounce back from a sluggish
first quarter and headwinds at home and abroad had started to wane. She also
added that delaying a monetary policy tightening until employment and inflation
hit the central bank's targets risked overheating the economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.1 percent weaker
to 1,617.91 points on Friday, when U.S. stocks ended weaker following Yellen's
comments after the market close in Europe.
Investors also remained jittery following the debt situation in Greece. The
country's interior minister said on Sunday that Greece cannot make debt
repayments to the International Monetary Fund next month unless it achieves a
deal with creditors, the most explicit remarks yet from Athens about the
likelihood of default if talks fail.
After four months of talks with its euro zone partners and the IMF, the
leftist-led government is still scrambling for a deal that could release up to
7.2 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in remaining aid to avert bankruptcy.
In Poland, President Bronislaw Komorowski conceded defeat to conservative
challenger Andrzej Duda in Sunday's presidential election, a result that will
set alarm bells ringing for the government, which faces its own election race
later this year.
COMPANY NEWS
AER LINGUS, IAG
The Irish government said on Sunday it had received a report by an expert
group advising it on the possible sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to
British Airways owner IAG, paving the way for a long-delayed decision.
FIAT CHRYSLER
As part of his quest for a mega merger, the car maker's Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne sent an email to General Motors CEO Mary Barra in March
suggesting combining the automakers but was rebuffed, the New York Times
reported on Saturday.
METRO
Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay will likely decide by early June
whether to submit a bid to buy German department store chain Kaufhof from the
Metro group, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
ENGIE, AREVA, EDF
French gas and power group Engie could take a stake in nuclear firm Areva to
create a large international group handling nuclear maintenance and services,
its chief executive said on Saturday.
Separately, French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for
Areva's reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper,
citing sources, said the offer was worth just over two billion euros.
DAIMLER
Carmaker Daimler on Saturday announced a partnership with mobile
technologies company Qualcomm Inc. to explore wireless recharging of
mobile phones in cars as well as recharging of electric cars without cables.
MERCK
Germany's Merck KGaA expects sales to grow by around 5 percent in its core
operations over coming years, helped by its pipeline of prospective new drugs,
its chief executive was quoted saying by weekly Euro am Sonntag.
RENAULT
The Turkish arm of French carmaker Renault on Saturday offered concessions
including a cash lump sum to striking workers if they return to
work.
LVMH /KERING /L'OREAL
China will slash import tariffs on consumer goods including skincare
products, Western-style clothes and diapers from June, potentially giving a
fillip to global brands and bolstering domestic consumption amid faltering
economic growth.
BNP PARIBAS
French bank BNP Paribas is reviewing its global markets business in London
in an attempt to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian market watchdog Consob has warned that the price of shares in Monte
Paschi could rise excessively when they begin trading without the rights to buy
into its new share issue on Monday, and said it would monitor the stock price
carefully.
Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the bank's foundation shareholder which holds a
2.5 percent stake, will unveil Monday or Tuesday whether it will take part in
the rights issue, Chairman Marcello Clarich said on Saturday.
EXOR
Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe will ask its shareholders to vote
on a merger with Axis Capital Holdings agreed in January, after rival
bidder Exor refused to further sweeten its $6.8 billion offer.
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Marco Patuano, the CEO of the phone group, welcomed as "excellent news" the
utility's offer to let its infrastructure be used to lay fibre-optic telecom
cables, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturady. Patuano said he liked the idea
adding Telecom Italia and Enel had an excellent relationship.
The two companies are setting up a working group to study a possible joint
project to develop a fibre-optic network, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
NOKIA
The contest for Nokia's maps business has become a three-way race between
German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu, and a third group
including China's Tencent and Navinfo, people familiar with the process said.
ASTRAZENECA
Amgen Inc said it will terminate a collaboration with AstraZeneca
to develop a psoriasis drug after it observed suicidal thoughts in the subjects
of a trial.
JAZZTEL
The Spanish stock exchange regulator the CNMV will approve Orange's
prospectus for its 3.4 billion euro ($3.73 billion) bid for Jazztel early this
week, Spanish financial daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing the news
agency Europa Press.
Separately, website Vozpopuli reported on Monday that Spanish low-cost
mobile operator Yoigo is trying to speed up talks to acquire assets that Orange
is interested in selling as part of its Jazztel bid.
