European Factors to Watch on June 3

LONDON, June 3 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 to open flat on
Wednesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent in the
previous session.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0750 FR Markit Svcs PMI
0755 DE Markit Svcs PMI
0800 EZ Markit Svcs PMI
0830 GB Markit/CIPS Svcs PMI
0900 EZ Retail Sales
1100 US Mortgage market Index
1145 EZ ECB Rate
1215 US ADP National Employment
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)