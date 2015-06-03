European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging higher

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)

LONDON, June 3 European shares headed for a slightly higher open on Wednesday after falling in the previous session, with investors focusing on Greece's debt talks and a policy meeting of the European Central Bank for hints about the market's near-term direction.

Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

German bond yields rose on Wednesday, following their biggest daily rise seen for nearly three years, on the prospect of a deal to unlock Greek aid and after a surprise uptick in inflation.

The European Central Bank's policy meeting is also due later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to reaffirm its commitment to the trillion euro asset purchase programme.

At 0639 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE indexes were flat to 0.2 percent higher.

Investors will keep an eye on basic resources stocks after the HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index showed activity in China's services sector accelerated in May as new business rose at the fastest pace in three years.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent in the previous session.

COMPANY NEWS

BHP BILLITON

The world's biggest mining company warned that a global oversupply of commodities that is putting pressure on prices is likely to be prolonged.

DIXONS CARPHONE

The European electricals and mobile phone retailer raised profit guidance for its 2014-15 year after quarterly trading smashed expectations.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker would consider acquiring a developer of a new type of cancer therapy aimed at supercharging the body's immune response, Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Pascal Soriot as saying on Tuesday.

VOESTALPINE

Austrian speciality steel maker Voestalpine expects underlying operating profit to rise again in its 2015/16 fiscal year after earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the past year rose 12 percent to 886.3 million euros ($991.2 million).

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender aims to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and California this year designed to accelerate development of so-called fintech firms that could aid the banking sector and its clients, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

AREVA, EDF

A group of French government ministers including Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Ecology Minister Segolene Royal and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with President Francois Hollande on Wednesday to discuss the future of nuclear group Areva, a government source said.

ADIDAS

FIFA President Sepp Blatter announced on Tuesday that he will stand down as the head of soccer's world governing body, just days after he was elected to the post amid a widespread corruption scandal.

TELECOMS

Global subscriptions for smartphones will more than double by 2020, helping mobile data traffic to ninefold, the world's largest telecoms network gear maker Ericsson predicted on Wednesday.

ACCIONA

Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona aims to intensify its footprint in the green energy business in Southern Africa to ride the wave of a market it sees trebling by 2050, an official said on Tuesday.

VINCI

A consortium led by the French construction and concessions group was named preferred bidder for a 30-year, public-private partnership contract for the completion and operation of the bypass highway of Regina, the capital city of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Vinci said.

ACCOR

The hotels group said on Wednesday it would spend 22 million euros ($25 million) to enable independent hoteliers to offer their rooms on its booking website as it seeks ways to fight back against online travel agents such as Expedia and Booking.com.

TOTAL

The French oil company has decided to build a new ethane cracker at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

STATOIL

Norwegian energy firm Statoil sees some signs of gas demand in Europe recovering after years of decline, particularly in Britain, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

ALLIANZ

Investors yanked another $2.7 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in May, their 25th straight month of withdrawals, but less than half the previous month's pace.

AUTOS

Carmakers reported U.S. car sales figures for May late on Tuesday. Monthly vehicle sales at BMW were up 4.7 percent, at Mercedes up 11.1 percent and at Volkswagen up 8 percent.

CONTINENTAL

The automotive supplier said it would invest to expand tyre production at its site in Heifei, China.

DEUTSCHE POST

Germany's Deutsche Post on Tuesday rejected an offer from its workers to scrap a demand for higher pay as a concession in a dispute over pay and conditions that has already led to a number of strikes.

ROYAL MAIL

Britain's postal operator Royal Mail named joint TUI AG chief executive Peter Long as its new Chairman, replacing Donald Brydon who will depart in September.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0750 FR Markit Svcs PMI

0755 DE Markit Svcs PMI

0800 EZ Markit Svcs PMI

0830 GB Markit/CIPS Svcs PMI

0900 EZ Retail Sales

1100 US Mortgage market Index

1145 EZ ECB Rate

1215 US ADP National Employment

