European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower as bond yields rise

LONDON, June 4 European shares were seen opening lower on
Thursday, with the region's stock markets expected to be pegged back a rise in
bond yields, which can typically result in higher debt costs for companies.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
8-16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen
down by 21-30 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40
was seen down by 4-20 points, or as much as 0.4 percent lower.
German Bund yields had risen on Wednesday after Mario Draghi, president of
the European Central Bank, said the ECB saw no reason to adjust its monetary
policy stance following a recent pick-up in European bond yields.
Some traders were also set to adopt a cautious approach as Greece's debt
talks continue.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with
senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight"
and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.
But while the European Commission said "progress was made in understanding
each other's positions", the leftist-led Greek government still rejects benefit
cuts and tax rises its EU and IMF creditors want before they release fresh loans
to avert a bankruptcy that could disrupt the euro zone and world markets.
> GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares sink, euro rides high as yields spike
> US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; financials gain with bond yields
> Nikkei rises on global market gains; Rakuten tumbles on share-issue plan
> TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield at 7-month peak, in line with Bunds
> FOREX-Euro gains on yen but rally pauses against dollar
> PRECIOUS-Greek progress, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low
> METALS-London copper holds at $6,000 on weaker dollar, but downside seen
> Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel demand
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)