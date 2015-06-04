European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower as bond yields rise

(Adds company news items)
LONDON, June 4 European shares were seen opening lower on
Thursday, with the region's stock markets expected to be pegged back a rise in
bond yields, which can typically result in higher debt costs for companies.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
8-16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen
down by 21-30 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40
was seen down by 4-20 points, or as much as 0.4 percent lower.
German Bund yields had risen on Wednesday after Mario Draghi, president of
the European Central Bank, said the ECB saw no reason to adjust its monetary
policy stance following a recent pick-up in European bond yields.
Some traders were also set to adopt a cautious approach as Greece's debt
talks continued.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with
senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight"
and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.
But while the European Commission said "progress was made in understanding
each other's positions", the leftist-led Greek government still rejects benefit
cuts and tax rises its EU and IMF creditors want before they release fresh loans
to avert a bankruptcy that could disrupt the euro zone and world markets.
COMPANY NEWS:
BASF /SYNGENTA :
German chemicals group BASF SE is considering a potential offer for Syngenta
AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from
Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
AREVA /EDF :
The French government said it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group
Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF's plan to take over its
nuclear reactor business.
AIRBUS :
Bombardier Inc will reveal new information about the performance
of its CSeries passenger jet at the Paris Airshow based on its test program,
Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told Reuters on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :
Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc
, the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States, though the
purchase price has not been agreed upon, the Wall Street Journal reported.
GLENCORE :
Glencore Plc said it is looking at Australian coal assets and other coal
opportunities as it seeks to take advantage of a downturn in the market to
position itself for future growth.
RENAULT :
French automaker Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co
continue to increase savings through synergies and can meet longer-term goals
without expanding its current alliances, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told
Reuters on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
The carmaker's powerful labour chief said VW should make acquisitions to
strengthen MAN Diesel and launch a pickup truck, while saying there is no rush
to appoint a full-time chairman. Separately, VW said it signed a deal to boost
the production of electric vehicles in China.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)