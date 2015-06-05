European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down, eye steepest weekly fall of 2015

(Adds quotes) LONDON, June 5 European shares were indicated to open lower on Friday, setting a key regional index on course for its steepest weekly fall so far this year, after Greece delayed a key debt payment and as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. employment data. At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent. Britain's FTSE futures were down 0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was already down 3.7 percent since the start of the week, setting it on course for its steepest weekly loss since December amid a broad market rout which saw yields on German Bunds rise to eight-month highs on Thursday. "I would stay short until there is more clarity on Greece," Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition, said. Greece delayed a payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default. "We expect market participants to look for life vests today," analysts at Euroxx Research in Athens wrote in a note. U.S. and Asian shares fell sharply overnight while the dollar strengthened after data showed the U.S. labor market tightening, suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain on track to raise interest rates later this year. Economists polled by Reuters expect May's non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, to show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, which would reinforce expectations of a rate hike as early as September. COMPANY NEWS VODAFONE Network operator Vodafone Group Plc and cable telecoms company Liberty Global Plc are looking at a range of transactions including a merger, Bloomberg reported. UBS, CREDIT SUISSE, HSBC, Barclays, DEUTSCHE BANK, RBS Up to nine banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and Credit Suisse are expected to pay settlements from a few hundred million dollars to $2 billion to $3 billion each related to soured mortgages, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are discussing a deal to combine the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States with the fourth-largest wireless carrier, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. SYNGENTA U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto Co and its advisers are working flat out to accommodate Syngenta's qualms about regulatory hurdles to a deal whose perils may well outweigh the rewards. For more click on AIRBUS Vietnam is in talks with European and U.S. contractors to buy fighter jets, maritime patrol planes and unarmed drones, sources said. The previously unreported aircraft discussions have involved Swedish defence contractor Saab , European consortium Eurofighter, the defence wing of Airbus Group and U.S. firms Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing, said industry sources with direct knowledge of the talks. SAINT-GOBAIN Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said that the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for glass bottle maker Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter. MUNICH RE Reinsurance price declines slowed to a high single-digit percentage range for U.S. property-catastrophe contracts renewed in June, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said on Thursday. Prices had fallen by 15 percent on average over the last two years, it said. SIEMENS Siemens has won an order from British utility Scottish Power to build more than 100 offshore wind turbines for the East Anglia One project, the first order for Siemens' new British factory in Hull. DEUTSCHE POST German services union Verdi said it stood ready to declare an open-ended strike at any moment over pay and conditions after an offer deadline passed without a response from Deutsche Post. VOLKSWAGEN China has given Volkswagen a green light to raise its stake in a joint venture with its local partner, state-owned automaker FAW, the German company said on Thursday. METRO Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof as soon as possible, according to a source familiar with the matter. NESTLE Food group Nestle has withdrawn Maggi noodles from sale in India due to "an environment of confusion for consumers", following a food scare sparked by reports of excess lead in some packets of the popular instant snack. For more click on BNP PARIBAS The French bank is targeting a return on notional equity (RONE) at its investment banking business of 20 percent in 2019, up from 16 percent now, Les Echos newspaper reported. NATIXIS, EDF Natixis said it arranged a 1.4 billion euro senior debt refinancing of French virtual power plant Exeltium, which it described as the largest power project refinancing on the French market. TOTAL A World Bank initiative to eliminate the waste and pollution of routine gas flaring remains unsigned by some of the main countries involved, undermining industry demands this week for special treatment on the grounds gas is cleaner than coal. Total is among the oil companies that have signed up to the initiative. BANCA CARIGE The Genoa-based lender said on Thursday it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros each, or at a 35.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday's closing price. SAIPEM Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it had banned short selling on Saipem's shares in the trading session of June 5. TELECOM ITALIA INWIT, the tower unit of the Italian phone company, said on Thursday that the market watchdog had given its green light to the prospectus of its initial public offering. Telecom Italia could sell up to 40 percent in the IPO, INWIT said. A2A Conference on grids with Chairman Giovanni Valotti, AEEGSI Authority President Guido Bortoni; A2A CEO Valerio Camerano delivers closing address (0730 GMT). ALLIANZ Morningstar analysts said they had a "cautiously optimistic outlook" for Pimco's future but money exiting the firm's flagship fund nad its new leadership team remained huge concerns. The Pimco total Return Fund alone shed more than an estimated $180 billion in net assets between mid-2013 and May 2015. Total firm assets under management fell approximately 15 percent from $1.88 trillion as of September 2014 to $1.59 trillion as of March 2015. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: RIC Event Name Bellway PLC Interim Management Statement Release Full Year 2014/2015 Halfords Group PLC Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial orders Apr 1230 US Non-farm payrolls, unemployment May