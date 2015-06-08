European Factors to Watch-Equity futures sag, Dt Bank in focus

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, June 8 European equity futures slipped on Monday, with shares in Deutsche Bank in focus after Germany's largest lender named a new chief executive.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX futures fell 0.3 percent, as did Germany's DAX futures. By contrast, France's CAC futures fell 0.1 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was flat.

Deutsche Bank purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

Deutsche Bank has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems which include probes into alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates, mis-selling of derivatives, tax evasion and money laundering.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had fallen 0.9 percent on Friday, weighed down by a slump in the Athens stock market, which slid to one-month lows after Greece delayed a debt payment.

The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that time was running out to conclude a debt deal to avert a damaging Greek default.

MARKETS SNAPSHOT: > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, China's imports disappoint > US STOCKS-Strong jobs report gives Wall St 2nd straight losing week > Nikkei falls as U.S. job data stokes concern Fed could hike in Sept > TREASURIES-Benchmark yields post largest weekly rise in two years > FOREX-Dollar shines as jobs data supports case for U.S. rate rise > PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, but holds near 11-week low on U.S. rate outlook > METALS-LME copper holds near six-week low on China demand concerns > Oil prices fall as China's crude imports tumble, OPEC keeps production high

COMPANY NEWS:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

EURO ZONE BANKS

Euro zone banks should expect another round of health checks in 2016, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor was quoted as saying, adding that Greece's banks remained solvent.

AIRBUS

Airbus hopes to be able to restart production test flights of its A400M military aircraft soon, paving the way for a rapid resumption of deliveries that were halted following a recent crash, the company said on Sunday.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France-KLM AIRF.PA carried 2 percent more passengers in May to reach 6.8 million compared with a year ago, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

DIAGEO

Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in private equity firm 3G Capital are considering a potential bid to buy Diageo PLC, the world's largest producer of spirits, Brazil's Veja newsweekly reported on Friday.

EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the undersea rail link between England and France said on Sunday it had reluctantly agreed to sell its Calais-to-Dover ferry business, MyFerryLink, to DFDS, a Danish competitor on the same sea route.

NESTLE

India's government has filed for damages from food group Nestle after a food scare involving reports of excess lead in Maggi noodles forced a nationwide recall, government officials said on Sunday.

ORANGE

Orange's CEO Stephane Richard has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel as he tries to end a diplomatic row sparked by his remarks about ending a licensing deal there.

SAINT GOBAIN

Buyout firm Apollo Global Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain's Verallia glass bottle making unit, a source familiar with the situation said. Le Figaro newspaper earlier said the deal had been sealed with a 2.95 billion euro ($3.27 billion) offer, and that the deal would be made official soon.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceuticals company said it had recorded positive results for its diabetes drug Toujeo in a Phase III study extension among Japanese patients.

SHIRE /ACTELION

Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12 billion pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

STATOIL /KVAERNER

Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner and engineering group KBR won a 6.7 billion crown ($843 million) contract to design and build the living quarter platform deck for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea.

SYNGENTA

Switzerland's Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)