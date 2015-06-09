版本:
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday June 9

LONDON, June 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down up to 0.1 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 30 to 36 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's
CAC 40 to open 11 to 14 points, or down 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 Burckhardt Compression                          Full Year 2014 Burckhardt
 Holding AG                                      Compression Holding AG
                                                 Earnings Release
 CML Microsystems Plc                            Full Year 2014 CML
                                                 Microsystems Plc Earnings
                                                 Release
 RPC Group PLC                                   Full Year 2014/15 RPC Group
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Oxford Instruments PLC                          Full Year 2014 Oxford
                                                 Instruments PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    None
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0545    CH    Unemployment
    0645    FR    Budget Balance
    0715    CH    CPI
    0830    GB    Trade Balance
    0900    EZ    GDP Revised
    1255    US    Redbook
    1400    US    Wholesale Inventories
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
    
                                             LAST  PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 2,079.28  -0.65 %        -13.55
 NIKKEI                                  20224.64  -1.14 %       -232.55
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           479.19  -0.73 %         -3.52
 EUR/USD                                   1.1325    0.3 %        0.0034
 USD/JPY                                   124.42  -0.04 %       -0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.368       --         -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                             0.887       --          0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,178.05   0.39 %         $4.60
 US CRUDE                                  $58.42   0.48 %          0.28
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks wait on MSCI call, dollar soft    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, Dow slips into loss for 2015    
  > Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week low on caution over Greece, Fed    
  > U.S. bond yields fall as Greece worries stoke safety bid    
  > FOREX-Dollar struggles after pullback against euro        
  > Gold edges up on weaker dollar, but rate outlook caps gains    
  > METALS-Copper firms on softer dollar, China stimulus bets    
  > Oil prices rise on hopes for China stimulus            
    

