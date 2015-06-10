版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

LONDON, June 10 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 5 to 12 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 11 to 12 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop around 12 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0645 FR Industrial Output
    0830 GB Industrial Output
    1100 US Mortgage Market Index 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
    
                                             LAST     PCT CHG        NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 2,080.15      0.04 %           0.87
 NIKKEI                                  20120.72      0.12 %          24.42
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           481.42       0.6 %           2.89
 EUR/USD                                   1.1288      0.04 %         0.0005
 USD/JPY                                   123.05     -1.02 %        -1.2700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.449          --           0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                             0.954          --           0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,179.85      0.31 %          $3.65
 US CRUDE                                  $60.94      1.33 %           0.80
  
  > Asia shares wallow near 3-mth lows on Fed anxiety, Greece 
  > Wall St ends flat; S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak 
  > Nikkei bounces slightly, but sentiment fragile as Fed worries weigh 
  > Longer-dated U.S. yields hit 7-month highs on supply 
  > Dollar index slips as investors eye Greece's talks with lenders 
  > Gold steadies on softer dollar, but fund outflows continue 
  > LME copper edges up on weaker dollar in subdued trade 
  > Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, improved world demand outlook 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

