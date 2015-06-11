版本:
European Factors to Watch on June 11

LONDON, June 11 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 11 points lower, or down 0.16 percent, Germany's DAX
 to start flat and France's CAC 40 to fall about 8 points, or
0.16 percent, on Thursday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    1230 US Initial jobless claims 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                               LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,105.20    1.2 %      25.05
 NIKKEI                                    20334.53   1.44 %     288.17
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             483.07   0.62 %       2.99
 EUR/USD                                     1.1302  -0.19 %    -0.0022
 USD/JPY                                     123.16   0.42 %     0.5100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             2.475       --       0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.984       --      -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,186.30   0.03 %      $0.32
 US CRUDE                                    $61.21  -0.36 %      -0.22
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

