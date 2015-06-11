版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

(Adds futures prices, company news)
    LONDON, June 11 European shares headed for a slightly weaker
start on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous day, with the lack of a
concrete progress related to Greek debt negotiations seen prompting investors to
cut their exposure to riskier assets.
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a new round of late-night talks
with the leaders of Germany and France and agreed to intensify negotiations with
Athens' creditors ahead of a looming default at the end of the month.
 
    The talks have been deadlocked over Greece's rejection of the creditors'
demands for cuts in pensions and unpopular labour market reforms as conditions
for releasing frozen bailout funds. Greece will be in default at the end of June
without fresh funds to let it to repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF. 
    "Attention continues to be centred on Greece and while there was some
optimism ahead of the meeting in Brussels, S&P's downgrade of Greek debt and
comments were enough to sap some of the optimism," IG Strategist Stan Shamu said
in a note.
    Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece's sovereign rating deeper
into junk territory on Wednesday, questioning whether its debt is sustainable
after the government delayed a payment to the International Monetary Fund.
 
    At 0633 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC 
and Germany's DAX were 0.1 to 0.3 percent lower. Britain's FTSE 100
futures were up 0.05 percent.
    On the macroeconomic front, China's fixed-asset investment grew more slowly
than expected in May and at a rate not seen since 2000, even as growth in retail
sales and factory output steadied, arguing for Beijing to increase policy
support to avert a deeper downturn. 
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    AREVA 
    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd would consider investing in the
state-owned nuclear company, the president of the Japanese company told the
Asahi newspaper. 
    
    AIRBUS GROUP 
    France is on the verge of finalising a contract worth about 1 billion euros
for the sale of 24 Airbus-built military helicopters to Kuwait, officials said.
 
    
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND 
    Britain will start selling its 32 billion-pound stake in Royal Bank of
Scotland in the coming months, finance minister George Osborne said late on
Wednesday, giving up on his previous intention to only sell the shares for a
profit. 
    
    THALES 
    The defence electronics group said it had partnered with DRS Sustainment
Systems on a $100 million contract awarded by General Dynamics Land Systems.
 
    
    ROYAL MAIL 
    The British government on Wednesday said it would sell half of its remaining
stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent of the postal service that
was wholly state owned until 2013. 
    Shares of Royal Mail are likely to be priced at 500 pence each, after a
source close to the share sale said that orders below that level were likely to
miss out. 
    
    RYANAIR, AER LINGUS 
    UK competition authority confirmed requirement for Ryanair to reduce Aer
Lingus stake. 
    
    PETROFAC - The company was awarted an engineering and procurement
contract in Oman. 
     
    TECHNIP 
    The oil services firm said it had won a subsea contract with a Chevron
subsidiary in the Gulf of Mexico. 
    
    CARREFOUR 
    Chief Executive Georges Plassat told Le Figaro newspaper that the group did
not plan to go beyond its current purchasing agreement with Cora. Le Figaro
added that the retailer could be interested in rival Tesco's Polish
assets and was looking to expand its presence in Italy. 
       
    POSTNL NV 
    The Dutch-based postal company said it has decided to end its British arm
Whistl's E2E mail delivery service, putting about 1,800 jobs at risk.
 
    
    SYNGENTA 
    Monsanto has ruled out raising its non-binding $45 billion offer for Swiss
rival Syngenta unless the target company gives it access to business data.
    For more, click on 
    
    BBVA, HSBC 
    The Spanish bank is considering a purchase of HSBC's units in Brazil and
Turkey, website CNNExpansion reported. [IB:nL5N0YW4C6] 
    Separately, HSBC's investment bank could shed more than a fifth of its
clients and plans to reduce its credit and interest rates businesses by $100
billion over the next two years in its bid to improve profitability.
 
   
    GROUPE PARTOUCHE 
    The casino operator said first-half revenue rose 3.7 percent to 205.1
million euros. 
    
    LLOYDS 
    The British government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc LLOY.L fell to
17.9 percent from 19.93 percent after it sold about 780 million shares,
according to a regulatory filing. 
    
    GFI INFORMATIQUE 
    The IT services firm said it had bought software specialist Ordirope Group
and predicted that the acquisition would boost its software sales to 200 million
euros by 2018. 
    
    ADIDAS 
    Nike Inc won an eight-year merchandising and marketing contract with
the National Basketball Association, replacing Adidas as its exclusive apparel
provider and making it the first athletic apparel company to have its logo
appear on team uniforms. 
    
    UK GROCERS
    Britain's four biggest grocers, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's
 and Morrisons, will lose 4 percent of their market share by
2020 as fast growing discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to expand, Moody's
forecasts. 
    
    BMW 
    The luxury automaker on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship sedan, the
7-series, touting the car's digital prowess more than the number of cylinders
and repositioning the sportscar brand for an era of low emissions.
 
    
    HEIDELBERGCEMENT 
    The company sees no negative effects on business from the merger between
rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said. 
   
    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
    The Business Standard qutoed the chief of Thyssen's India business as saying
the company would like participate in the indigenous manufacture of submarines
and is in discussion with public sector and private shipyards. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    Sales at the carmaker's core division fell 5.9 percent in May, the seventh
decline in eight months, VW said. 
    
    FRAPORT 
    Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in May, Fraport said.
 
    
    SILTRONIC 
    Shares in the world's third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in
semiconductor chips will be priced at 30 euros each, the company said on
Wednesday. The shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange
on Thursday. 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    1230 US Initial jobless claims 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                               LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   2,105.20    1.2 %      25.05
 NIKKEI                                    20334.53   1.44 %     288.17
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             483.07   0.62 %       2.99
 EUR/USD                                     1.1302  -0.19 %    -0.0022
 USD/JPY                                     123.16   0.42 %     0.5100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             2.475       --       0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.984       --      -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,186.30   0.03 %      $0.32
 US CRUDE                                    $61.21  -0.36 %      -0.22
  > Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles 
  > Wall St climbs on tech, financials gains, optimism on Greece 
  > Nikkei rallies off 3-week low, Greek hopes boosts exporters 
  > Bunds, supply lift U.S. yields to 7-month highs 
  > Yen retraces after rally, kiwi sinks to 5-yr low on rate cut 
  > Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries 
  > London copper holds near two-week peak ahead of China data 
  > Oil prices fall as World Bank cuts economic growth outlook 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

