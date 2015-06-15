European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling on Greek debt concerns

LONDON, June 15 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, with equity markets set to be impacted by a lack of concrete progress on Greece's debt problems.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 42-43 points, or 0.6 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 72-76 points, or 0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was also expected to open down by 32-33 points, or 0.7 percent lower.

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro.

Concerns over Greece's debt situation impacted European stock markets last week, with Athens' benchmark ATG equity index falling 5.9 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)