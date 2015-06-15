European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall on Greek debt concerns

(Adds futures prices, detail)

LONDON, June 15 European equity futures fell on Monday, impacted by a lack of concrete progress on Greece's debt problems which have pegged back the region's stock markets over the last week.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract fell 1.2 percent. Germany's DAX futures declined 1.4 percent while France's CAC futures retreated 0.9 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 futures also fell by 0.3 percent.

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro.

COMPANY NEWS:

ACCOR /ALSTOM :

AccorHotels said in a statement on Monday it would appoint Jean-Jacques Morin as its new chief financial officer from October 1. Morin is currently CFO at Alstom.

AIRBUS :

European planemaker Airbus is in talks to sell up to 50 aircraft to Saudi Arabian Airlines, sources familiar with the matters told Reuters on Sunday.

Airbus Helicopters plans to launch a new heavy helicopter development, featuring a long-awaited follow-up to its H225 Super Puma model, two people familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain will receive no severance pay and no compensation for working as an adviser to the bank in the six months after his departure, German media reported on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE POST :

Trade union Verdi called on workers to extend strikes over pay at Deutsche Post. The action should spread nationwide on Monday, the union said. Deutsche Post said it can still deliver 80 percent of its letters and 75 percent of its packets in a timely manner.

HENKEL :

The chief executive of Henkel & Co KGaA AG poured cold water on speculation the consumer goods maker was preparing to buy hair care firm Wella from Procter & Gamble Co, saying his company did not need big acquisitions to grow.

H&M :

Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LUFTHANSA :

Lufthansa's discount airline Germanwings will turn its first profit in 2015, CFO Simone Menne said in an interview in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Strikes by pilots have cost Lufthansa some 100 million euros so far in 2015 compared to 230 million for all of 2014, she added.

METRO :

German retailer Metro said it was selling its Galeria Kaufhof chain to Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co for 2.825 billion euros ($3.17 billion).

RWE :

Germany denied on Friday a report saying taxpayers might have to pay the country's utility companies more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to cover the cost of closing some coal-fired power plants.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen group sales fell for a second month in May and at a faster pace than in April, highlighting the German carmaker's difficulties in weak emerging markets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)