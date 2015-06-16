European Factors to Watch -Futures turn lower, with focus on Greece

(Adds detail, company news) LONDON, June 16 European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, extending losses after a key index posted its largest drop this month, with investors still focused on the ongoing Greek debt crisis. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 1.6 percent to 1,520.05 points on Monday to sink towards a 3-1/2 month low hit last week, led lower by a slide in Greek shares after the latest talks between Greece and its creditors to resolve its debt crisis collapsed. The drop was the biggest since the end of May, and with sovereign yields in the euro zone's periphery indicated opening higher, equities were set to remain under pressure. Futures for the EuroStoxx 50, Britans FTSE 100, Frances CAC and Germany's DAX turned lower to trade down between 0.1 and 0.5 percent. Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit faltered, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency". "Negotiations have hit rough patches on numerous occasions throughout this process but this is the first time that they appear to have totally collapsed," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. "At this stage it is difficult to see how this will be resolved without significant compromises being made, something both sides have absolutely no interest in." Investors were set to monitor the impact of the Greek crisis on Germany's ZEW sentiment survey, due at 0900 GMT. COMPANY NEWS THALES Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd on Tuesday said it will sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA's 50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint venture, valued at about $190 million. AIRBUS Europe's Airbus Group will design and build about 900 satellites for privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to offer high-speed, space-based Internet access to billions of people worldwide, company officials said on Monday. JetBlue Airways Corp is eyeing a long-range plane from Airbus that could carry its customers to distant places abroad for the first time in its history, potentially growing its network in South America. American Airlines Group AAL.O said on Monday that it would push back delivery of 35 Airbus Group AIR.PA A320neo family jetliners by several years, a move that it said gives it more flexibility to control capacity growth. MICHELIN Michelin to invest $22 mln to increase capacity at Dothan, Ala., manufacturing plant. LAFARGE The French cement maker agreed to pay Baring Private Equity 270 million euros to acquire the fund's 14 percent stake in Lafarge India, returning the subsidiary to 100-percent ownership subject to completion of the merger with rival Holcim. AIR FRANCE-KLM The French airline announced line closures and 80 million euros of new cost cuts as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in unit revenues. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L drilling rig that will search for oil in the Arctic left its temporary base in Seattle on Monday for the trip north to Alaska as dozens of activists in kayaks tried to stop it, authorities said. ADP The Paris airport operator recorded a 4.2 percent passenger traffic increase in May. DEUTSCHE BANK UniCredit has no interest in buying Postbank. "No, it does not fit well with our strategy," the chairman of Italy's biggest bank told Handelsblatt. HENKEL U.S. cosmetics group Coty has won auctions to acquire the hair-care, fragrant and cosmetics businesses from Procter & Gamble Co for as much as $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Reuters reported last week that Henkel made an offer for P&G's hair care business.[ID:nL1N0YU1XR MERCK KGAA The European Commission said on Monday it had approved Merck's $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp following the U.S. company's pledges to sell assets in Germany. KRONES The bottling machine maker plans to increase its profitability and aims for an EBT margin of 8 percent, its future chief executive told Handelsblatt. It still expects to reach an EBIT margin of 6.8 percent in 2014, CFO Christoph Klenk, who will become CEO early next year, said. ZOOPLUS The online pet supplies retailer said its COO Juergen Vedie was leaving the company and his responsibilities were transferred to other board members with immediate effect. TOM TAILOR The fashion group said it increased its retail sales by 1.5 percent in the April 1 to June 14 period. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The lender said on Monday it had completed the repayment of state aid granted in 2013 to help keep it afloat by redeeming a final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds. UBS UBS said it plans to open a new office at One Peking Road in Kowloon early in 2016, the Swiss bank's first office outside Hong Kong's central business district, to support the provision of wealth management services to entrepreneurs and other client segments in Kowloon and the New Territories. NOVARTIS Novartis said Alcon has received European CE Mark for its AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery who elect to address their near, intermediate, and distance vision needs with a single lens. BARRY CALLEBAUT The company said it will supply 1,000 tons of compound chocolate per year to GarudaFood's biscuit factory in Indonesia, and plans to increase the capacity significantly over the next three years, as part of a long-term supply agreement from mid-2016. GURIT Gurit said it now expects results for the first half-year higher than the 167 million Swiss francs ($179.69 million) generated over the previous year. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI 0830 GB INFLATION DATA 0900 EZ EMPLOYMENT 0900 DE ZEW 1255 US REDBOOK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,084.43 -0.46 % -9.68 NIKKEI 20257.94 -0.64 % -129.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 477.15 -0.61 % -2.92 EUR/USD 1.1266 -0.15 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 123.58 0.14 % 0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.345 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.820 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,183.90 -0.17 % -$2.00 US CRUDE $60.17 1.09 % 0.65 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Greek default fears > US STOCKS-Greek angst weighs on Wall St; health stocks rise > Japanese stocks slip on Greece, Fed anxiety; Toyota in focus > TREASURIES-Yields fall on weak data, Greek debt talks > FOREX-Dollar firms as investors await Fed, warily eye Greece > PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on safe-haven bids over Greece > METALS-Copper stuck near 3 month low as Grexit worries weigh > Oil prices rise as Texas braces for tropical storm (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alistair Smout)