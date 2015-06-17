版本:
European Factors to Watch on June 17

LONDON, June 17 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.25 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 33 to 39 points, or as much as 0.35 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 11 to 12 points, or as much as 0.25 percent, on
Wednesday.
    
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    0830 GB BoE MPC Vote 
    0830 GB ILO Unemployment Rate
    0900 EZ Inflation Final 
    1100 US Mortgage Market Index 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                            LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,096.29      0.57 %        11.86
 NIKKEI                                 20206.76     -0.26 %       -51.18
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          479.32      0.56 %         2.67
 EUR/USD                                  1.1257       0.1 %       0.0011
 USD/JPY                                  123.52      0.15 %       0.1800
 10-YR US TSY                              2.306          --        -0.01
 YLD                                                          
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.791          --        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,179.27     -0.18 %       -$2.18
 US CRUDE                                 $60.04      0.12 %         0.07
  > Asia stocks tread water, China sinks, all eyes on Fed 
  > Wall St up with eyes on Greece, Fed; M&A supports 
  > Nikkei falls in choppy trade, investors wary ahead of Fed 
  > Yields fall on Greek debt concerns, before Fed announcement 
  > Euro on defensive on Greece default fears, dollar upbeat ahead of Fed 
  > Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook 
  > Copper climbs off 3-mth lows as Greece worries simmer 
  > Oil prices stable as strong fuel demand meets high production 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

