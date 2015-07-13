European Factors to Watch-Equity futures up on sign of Greece agreement

(Adds company news, details)
LONDON, July 13 European equities headed for a
sharply higher open on Monday on indications that euro zone
leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece had reached
agreement.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said in a one-word
tweet "Agreement", while the Cyprus government spokesman
tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC, which
open sharply lower, were up 0.4 to 1.2 percent by 0653 GMT.
Commodity stocks will also be in focus after data showed
China's exports picked up unexpectedly in June but imports
tumbled again, reinforcing expectations that the government may
further loosen policy to lift the Chinese economy after a recent
stock market rout.
COMPANY NEWS:
DEUTSCHE BANK
U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are investigating
former Deutsche Bank AG traders in connection with their
participation in the interest rate-rigging scandal and could
bring charges this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people
with knowledge of the situation.
The bank's Asset & Wealth Management unit is on track to
meet its profit target of 1.7 billion euros this year, an
executive told Boersen Zeitung in an interview published
Saturday.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its Greek operation
and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio up for
sale as the group scales back non-core activities, finance
sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French carmaker said first-half sales rose a modest 0.4
percent as slumping Latin American demand and a weak performance
by the Citroen brand diluted the effect of a European market
rebound.
LAFARGE
The French cement maker's merger with Holcim has been
completed, creating a new combined company LafargeHolcim, the
two groups said.
BOUYGUES
A manager at the construction group has been placed under
formal investigation as part of a probe into the French
construction group's successful bid for a contract to build a
new defence ministry headquarters, a judicial source
said.
EDF
The French state-controlled power company said it had agreed
to sell its 25 percent stake in Austria's Energie Steiermark in
a deal with bank Macquarie.
TOTAL
The French oil company reported emissions from the sulfur
recovery unit due to an operational upset at Unit 819 of its
225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday,
according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
UNILEVER
The Anglo-Dutch consumer products group is searching for a
new chairman to replace Michael Treschow, who has been in the
job since 2007, Sky News reported on Sunday.
AIRBUS
Lockheed Martin Corp is the leading candidate to buy
United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky helicopter unit in a
deal that could value the business at more than $8 billion, a
source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
VINCI
The construction and concessions group announced a strategic
partnership with Constructora Conconcreto, a leading Colombian
construction and real estate development company.
BP
BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens of
thousands of companies who have filed claims seeking
compensation, the Financial Times reported.
BARCLAYS
British bank Barclays is considering an acquisition to help
split off its retail arm, the Financial Times reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Berthold Huber is likely to stay as interim chairman until
at least the end of the year, and Wolfgang Porsche has ruled
himself out of the chairman job, Bild reported on Sunday.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday,
citing works council sources, that Bernd Osterloh feels he is
better staying as part of the works council rather than taking
up a position on the carmaker's executive board.
LUFTHANSA
Board member Karl-Ulrich Garnadt told German daily
Handelsblatt that Lufthansa wants to expand its Eurowings brand
to become the third largest low cost carrier in Europe.
Lufthansa is examining whether to put Eurowings, Air Dolomiti
and Brussels on a common IT platform, Garnadt told the paper.
BMW Daimler
Prices for German luxury cars in China are tumbling as the
country's stock market sell-off and worries about broader
economic growth chill demand for auto brands that once commanded
price premiums from affluent Chinese consumers.
TELEFONICA
Telecom operator Telefonica has won the exclusive television
rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the
2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro deal,
the La Liga soccer league said.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said the investigational immunotherapy
atezolizumab from its Genentech unit shrank tumours in people
with a specific type of bladder cancer in a pivotal study.
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker said it had completed its merger with
French partner Lafarge. The new LafargeHolcim shares
will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext in Paris
from July 14. For more click on
PHILIPS
The company is still deciding on how large a stake it will
sell in its lighting business when it lists the division on the
stock market, the Dutch company's Germany chief said in an
interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta