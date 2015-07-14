European Factors to Watch-Shares to pause after Greek deal rally

LONDON, July 14 European stocks were set to pause on Tuesday
after a strong four day rally, with investors unsure whether Greece would be
able to get the support of its parliament behind a bailout deal designed to
avert bankruptcy.
Just hours after agreeing to an austerity package in return for agreeing to
talks on an 86 billion euro bailout, doubts were already emerging about whether
Tsipras would be able to hold his government together.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.9 percent to
1,572.05 points on Monday as markets welcomed the initial deal, rising for a
fourth straight session. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index hit a
two-week high on Monday and has gained about 9 percent since last Tuesday's
close.
"European equities are set to start flat this morning as fears of a Grexit
have receded for now. Markets had a solid rebound yesterday on the news that a
conditional deal was on the table," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital
Group, said in a note.
"However, the need to pass even harsher measures through the Greek
parliament could be another stumbling block and so we see markets treading water
until we get some clarity. The remarkable turnaround from Alex Tsipras hasn't
gone unnoticed at home with a public and political backlash mounting."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were flat to 0.2 percent lower ahead of the
cash market open.
Commodity related stocks were also set to be in focus, after an Iranian
diplomat said on Tuesday that Iran and six major powers have reached a historic
nuclear deal, which will grant Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on
its nuclear programme.
Oil prices have come under pressure on the prospect of such a deal which
could see an easing of sanctions against Tehran and a gradual increase in its
oil exports.
COMPANY NEWS
ENI, ENEL, ACEA, EDISON
Italy's antitrust said on Monday it was investigating energy companies Acea,
Eni, Enel and Edison after receiving numerous complaints about their invoicing
methods.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers on Monday kicked off
bargaining that will determine labor costs for the U.S. operations of the
Detroit Three, including Fiat Chrysler, with a show of harmony that extended to
the blue, open-collar shirts worn by officials on each side.
Healthcare packages and profit-sharing agreements could be revised in talks
for new contracts between the UAW and the Big Three U.S. automakers, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
SEB - The Swedish banking group reported second-quarter profits
above expectations on Tuesday as customers' demand for hedging helped offset
squeezed interest rate margins.
ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
AstraZeneca's drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung
cancer. The drug was previously approved for use only in patients who did not
respond to chemotherapy.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had forged a
collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute, making it the first
pharmaceutical company to link up with the new biomedical centre based in
London.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said first-half sales rose
by nearly one quarter following the purchase of U.S. rival Russel Stover,
missing expecations, as it backed its sales targets for the full year.
BANQUE SYZ
Swiss bank Syz & Co said it will buy Royal Bank of Canada's Swiss
private bank, including 10 billion Swiss francs under management, the latest
exit for a foreign bank in Switzerland.
EVONIK
Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners has sold about 15 million
shares in Evonik for 34.60 euros ($38.05)apiece, JP Morgan, which is one
of the bookrunners, said on Monday.
AEROPORTO BOLOGNA GUGLIELMO MARCONI
Debuts on main segment Milan Stock Exchange.
FCC
Spanish builder FCC, whose top shareholder is Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim, said on Monday that it could accelerate the departure of CEO Juan Bejar if
it finds a successor before Bejar is due to leave at the end of September.
ABENGOA
Abengoa and Starwood Energy win a 114 mile transmission line in the
southwest of the United States
PROSEGUR
Spanish security company Prosegur is considering listing about 30 percent of
its cash-in-transit unit through an initial public offering in Madrid, Bloomberg
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.
HOLCIM
Holcim said LafargeHolcim today starts trading on the SIX Swiss
Exchange in Zurich following the successful completion of the merger between
Holcim and Lafarge.
KUEHNE & NAGEL
Kuehne & Nagel said second-quarter net profit rose nearly 7 percent to 162
million Swiss francs ($170.51 million) despite a 5.6 percent drop in net
turnover to 4.373 billion francs, and said it is confident for further business
development.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE CPI, HICP
0715 CH Producer/Import Price
0800 IT Consumer Prices, CPI
0830 GB CPI, RPI, PPI
0900 DE ZEW survey
0900 EZ Industrial production
1230 US Import/Export prices, Retail sales
1255 US Redbook
1400 US Business Inventories
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)