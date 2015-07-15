版本:
European Factors to Watch on June 15

LONDON, July 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 6 to 20 points or as much as 0.3 percent higher,
Germany's DAX to open 36 to 49 points or as much as 0.4 percent up, and
France's CAC 40 to open 10 to 27 points or as much as 0.5 percent
higher.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:   
 SVT.L   Severn Trent PLC            Severn Trent PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
 BON.OL  Bonheur ASA                 Q2 2015 Bonheur ASA Earnings Release
 GRO.OL  Ganger Rolf ASA             Q2 2015 Ganger Rolf ASA Earnings Release
 NLMK.M  Novolipetsk Steel OAO       Q2 2015 Novolipetsk Steel OAO Trading
 M                                   Statement Release
 HLE.DE  Hella KGaA Hueck & Co       Preliminary Full Year 2015 Hella KGaA
                                     Hueck & Co Earnings Release
 WKP.L   Workspace Group PLC         Q1 2015 Workspace Group PLC Interim
                                     Management Statement Release
 JDW.L   J D Wetherspoon PLC         Q4 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim
                                     Management Statement Release
 IAP.L   ICAP PLC                    Q1 2015 ICAP PLC Trading Statement Release
 ICP.L   Intermediate Capital Group  Intermediate Capital Group PLC Interim
         PLC                         Management Statement Release
 HFD.L   Halfords Group PLC          Q1 2016 Halfords Group PLC Trading
                                     Statement Release
 MONY.L  Moneysupermarket.Com Group  Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Post Close
         PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 SHIP.O  Seanergy Maritime Holdings  Q1 2015 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
 Q       Corp                        Earnings Release
 ASML.A  ASML Holding NV             Q2 2015 ASML Holding NV Earnings Release
 S                                   
 ATEA.O  Atea ASA                    Q2 2015 Atea ASA Earnings Release
 L                                   
 DETNOR  Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA  Q2 2015 Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA
 .OL                                 Earnings Release
 BRGD.O  Borregaard ASA              Q2 2015 Borregaard ASA Earnings Release
 L                                   
 AKSOL.  Aker Solutions ASA          Q2 2015 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings
 OL                                  Release
 STB.OL  Storebrand ASA              Q2 2015 Storebrand ASA Earnings Release
 SKFb.S  AB SKF                      Q2 2015 AB SKF Earnings Release
 T                                   
 HMb.ST  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB   June 2015 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
                                     Corporate Sales Release
 BRBY.L  Burberry Group PLC          Q1 2015/2016 Burberry Group PLC Trading
                                     Update
 GETIb.  Getinge AB                  Q2 2015 Getinge AB Earnings Release
 ST                                  
 CTY1S.  Citycon Oyj                 Q2 2015 Citycon Oyj Earnings Release
 HE                                  
 HOCM.L  Hochschild Mining PLC       Q2 2015 Hochschild Mining PLC Production
                                     Results Release
 CAST.S  Castellum AB                Q2 2015 Castellum AB Earnings Release
 T                                   
 RIO.L   Rio Tinto PLC               Q2 2015 Rio Tinto PLC Operations Review
 CASP.P  Casino Guichard Perrachon   Q2 2015 Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
 A       SA                          Corporate Sales Release
 
 MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0645    FR    CPI, Inflation
    0830    GB    Unemployment, Earnings
    0900    CH    ZEW Investor Sentiment
    1100    US    Mortgage
    1230    US    PPI
    
    
   
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: 
    
                                            LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,108.95   0.45 %      9.35
 NIKKEI                                 20474.05   0.44 %     88.72
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          461.93   0.11 %      0.51
 EUR/USD                                  1.0998   -0.1 %   -0.0011
 USD/JPY                                  123.44   0.07 %    0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.405       --      0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.840       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,154.9  -0.01 %    -$0.13
                                               0           
 US CRUDE                                 $53.31   0.51 %      0.27
    
  
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

