European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up as Greece approves bailout plan

LONDON, July 16 European shares were expected to open higher on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by its lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain around 91 points, or 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 41 points, or 0.8 percent, on Thursday.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Anglo American Production Report

Q1 2015 Experian Trading Statement

Full Year 2014 Sports Direct International Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Swedbank AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Investor AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Release

Q2 2015 Elisa Oyj Earnings Release

Preliminary 2014/15 Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Nordea Bank AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Release

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2015 Citigroup

Q2 2015 eBay

Q2 2015 Google

Q2 2015 Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 2015 Mattel

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0900 EZ Inflation

1145 EZ ECB Rate

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims

1400 US Philly Fed Business ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares tip-toe higher as China stocks rise > Wall Street edges lower as energy weighs > Nikkei rises to 2-week high as Yellen maintains outlook on U.S. rates > Prices rally on global growth concerns > Euro slips after Greece approves bailout plan, dollar buoyed by Yellen > Gold holds near 4-month low as U.S. rate hike looms > London copper ticks up in thin trade; dollar revival caps gains > Oil prices rise after U.S. stock draw, but outlook still bearish

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)