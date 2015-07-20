European Factors to Watch on Monday July 20

LONDON, July 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 9 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to open up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 6 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Polyus Gold International Ltd Q2 2015 Polyus Gold
International Ltd Operating
Results
Alstom SA Q1 2015/2016 Alstom SA
Corporate Sales Release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG Half Year 2015 Julius Baer
Gruppe AG Earnings Release
British Land Company PLC Q1 2015/2016 British Land
Company PLC Trading Update
Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Halliburton Co Q2 2015 Halliburton Co Earnings
Release
Hasbro Inc Q2 2015 Hasbro Inc Earnings
Release
Morgan Stanley Q2 2015 Morgan Stanley Earnings
Release
International Business Q2 2015 International Business
Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Producer Prices
0800 EZ Current account
1230 CA Wholesale trade
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,126.64 0.11 % 2.35
NIKKEI 20650.92 0.25 % 50.8
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.41 -0.46 % -2.15
EUR/USD 1.0826 -0.03 % -0.0003
USD/JPY 124.15 0.06 % 0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.347 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.797 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,106.70 -2.37 % -$26.90
US CRUDE $50.59 -0.59 % -0.30
