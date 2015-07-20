版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 20日 星期一 13:20 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Monday July 20

LONDON, July 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 9 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 6 to 7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Polyus Gold International Ltd                 Q2 2015 Polyus Gold
                                               International Ltd Operating
                                               Results
 Alstom SA                                     Q1 2015/2016 Alstom SA
                                               Corporate Sales Release
 Julius Baer Gruppe AG                         Half Year 2015 Julius Baer
                                               Gruppe AG Earnings Release
 British Land Company PLC                      Q1 2015/2016 British Land
                                               Company PLC Trading Update
                                               Release
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    
    
 Halliburton Co                           Q2 2015 Halliburton Co Earnings
                                          Release
 Hasbro Inc                               Q2 2015 Hasbro Inc Earnings
                                          Release
 Morgan Stanley                           Q2 2015 Morgan Stanley Earnings
                                          Release
 International Business                   Q2 2015 International Business
 Machines Corp                            Machines Corp Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0600    DE    Producer Prices
    0800    EZ    Current account
    1230    CA    Wholesale trade
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,126.64   0.11 %     2.35
 NIKKEI                                20650.92   0.25 %     50.8
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         462.41  -0.46 %    -2.15
 EUR/USD                                 1.0826  -0.03 %  -0.0003
 USD/JPY                                 124.15   0.06 %   0.0800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.347       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.797       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,106.70  -2.37 %  -$26.90
 US CRUDE                                $50.59  -0.59 %    -0.30
 

    
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar in demand, gold dives to 5yr low        
  > US STOCKS-Google propels Nasdaq to another record high close        
  > Nikkei gains for 5th day, posts biggest weekly gain since October    
  > TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens after solid inflation, housing data   
 
  > FOREX-Dollar buoyed by US rate rise view; Aussie hits 6-year low    
  > Gold dives to 5-year low as China selling triggers stop-loss orders   
 
  > METALS-London copper slinks back towards six year lows             
  > Oil edges lower as Saudi crude exports fall, U.S. cuts drill rigs    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐