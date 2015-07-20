European Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise as Greek banks re-open

LONDON, July 20 European stocks were seen opening slightly
higher on Monday, continuing a recent rally as Greek banks were set to re-open
following last week's aid deal with international lenders.
Greek banks are ready to open their branches across the country after a
three-week shutdown, officials said, although the Athens Stock Exchange was set
to remain closed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid talks so Athens could
also lift withdrawal limits, and said it would be possible to talk about
changing the maturities of Greece's debt or reducing the interest Athens has to
pay after the first successful review of the new bailout package.
"A tad of optimism is creeping in on the news that Angela Merkel suggested
that there could be some form of restructuring of Greek debt," Jonathan Sudaria,
trader at London Capital Group, said in a note.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 10
points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 23 points,
or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 to 7 points higher, or up
0.1 percent.
The opening of futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and DAX was
delayed due to technical issues at Eurex. Futures on the CAC and FTSE
rose 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat on Friday,
remaining near six-week highs hit after Greece's negotiations with its
international lenders yielded an aid-for-reforms deal to avert bankruptcy.
Also in focus were commodity prices, as gold sank to a five year low,
hit by heavy selling in China.
COMPANY NEWS
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer said on Monday first-half net profit slid after a $350 million
charge towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how
the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
The Zurich-based private bank also said it is buying a Mexico-based
financial advisor, and named former Credit Suisse executive Barend
Fruithof as its new head for Switzerland from October.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Top executives at the crop chemical maker including Chief Executive Michael
Mack plan to meet investors in Europe and the United States to win support for
its rebuff of Monsanto's takeover approach after reporting first-half
results on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the
matter as saying.
For more, click on
ALSTOM
The French transport group, which is selling its power equipment business to
General Electric Co, posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales and
confirmed its medium-term growth target.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The aerospace group said an explosion last week at a U.S. factory had caused
significant damage but that only part of the facility had been affected.
EIFFAGE
The concessions group said its TP Ferro Spanish joint venture had asked the
Girona administrative court to place TP Ferro under court administration. TP
Ferro, which runs the high-speed railway between Spain and France and is owned
jointly by ACS and Eiffage, aimed to find a sustainable solution for
the business.
ALLIANZ
The head of life insurance division Allianz Leben told newspaper Frankfurter
Rundschau that he expects low interest rates for at least the next 12-16 months.
LUFTHANSA
Some of the close relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash
in March have rejected the carrier's offer of 25,000 euros ($27,000) in
compensation payments for their pain and suffering.
VOLKSWAGEN
Sales at VW's core division dropped 8.6 percent in June, falling for an
eighth time in nine months, as slowing momentum in China and slumping demand in
Latin America outweighed gains in Europe.
AIRBUS
Philippine Airlines is expecting to close a deal for the
acquisition of six or more long-range Airbus A350s or Boeing 787s this
year, in line with a plan to phase out its fleet of ageing Airbus A340s, the
Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a company official.
ALTICE, KPN
The European telecoms and cable firm has no plans to bid for the 21 percent
stake in Dutch rival KPN owned by Carlos Slim's America Movil, Altice's chief
executive was quoted as saying by a Dutch newspaper.
BARCLAYS - The bank plans to cut more than 30,000 jobs within two
years after firing Chief Executive Antony Jenkins this month, The Times reported
on Sunday.
UNILEVER - Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
announced on Sunday that it had signed a strategic partnership
agreement with Unilever NV to help the consumer products group reach
more Chinese shoppers.
STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank's Chief Executive Bill Winters will
take more direct responsibility for its biggest business divisions, as he seeks
to restore the fortunes of the emerging markets-focused bank.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is considering whether to sell its auto
parts maker Magneti Marelli after receiving interest from potential buyers,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCA CARIGE,
VENETO BANCA
Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore reiterates in an unsourced report that there are
advanced merger talks between UBI Banca and Banco Popolare. There are also
tie-up talks between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna but the possibility seems to appeal more to the lenders' chairmen than
their chief executives, the paper added. Both banks are also looking at
alternative solutions, such as a merger with Banca Carige for Popolare di Milano
and a tie-up with Veneto Banca for the other, it added.
A marriage between Banco Popolare and UBI is far from certain, Il Messaggero
said on Sunday, adding that Banco Popolare's CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti is far
more interested in a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,126.64 0.11 % 2.35
NIKKEI 20650.92 0.25 % 50.8
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.93 -0.35 % -1.63
EUR/USD 1.0834 0.05 % 0.0005
USD/JPY 124.11 0.03 % 0.0400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.347 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.794 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,114.51 -1.68 % -$19.09
US CRUDE $50.85 -0.08 % -0.04
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)