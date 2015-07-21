European Factors to Watch on July 21

LONDON, July 21 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open about 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to gain 18 points, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
flat on Tuesday.
COMPANY NEWS
SAP
German business software maker SAP reported mixed quarterly results on
Tuesday as revenues topped expectations due to a surge in newer, lower-margin
cloud software delivered via the Internet, pushing down profit to the very low
end of hopes.nnL3N10129]
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2015 SAP SE Earnings Release
Q2 2015 TomTom NV Earnings Release
Q2 2015 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Release
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2015 Apple
Q2 2015 Yahoo!
Q4 2015 Microsoft
Q2 2015 Bank of New York Mellon
Q2 2015 United Technologies
Q2 2015 Verizon Communications
Q2 2015 Harley-Davidson
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 CH Trade
1255 US Redbook
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares edge higher, gold steadies
> Wall Street ends flat as commodities weigh
> Nikkei rises to 3-week high on earnings optimism
> Yields rise on Bullard comments, expected corporate supply
> Dollar near 5-week peak vs yen on Fed official's hawkish comments
> Gold steadies after rout, but bearish sentiment intact
> London copper seen capped as U.S. rate rise view lifts dollar
> Oil prices slip on stronger dollar, ample supply
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)