版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 22日 星期三 13:37 BJT

European Factors to Watch on July 22

LONDON, July 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 24 points or 0.4 percent lower, Germany's DAX to
open 40 points or 0.3 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to
13 points or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 UNBP.AS    Unibail Rodamco SE            Earnings Releases
BINV.ST    BioInvent International AB        Earnings Releases
ESPI.MI    Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA    Earnings Releases
VARD.SI    Vard Holdings Ltd            Earnings Releases
GETP.PA    Groupe Eurotunnel SE        Earnings Releases
LAND.L        Land Securities Group PLC        Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
MARS.L        Marston's PLC                Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
EZJ.L        easyJet plc                Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
TEL.OL        Telenor ASA                Earnings Releases
LONN.VX    Lonza Group AG            Earnings Releases
TIE1V.HE    Tieto Oyj                Earnings Releases
JMAT.L        Johnson Matthey PLC            Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
SGE.L        Sage Group PLC            Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
DANSKE.CO    Danske Bank A/S            Earnings Releases
KESBV.HE    Kesko Oyj                Earnings Releases
KINVb.ST    Investment Kinnevik AB        Earnings Releases

    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
       Q2 2015 American Express Co               
    Q2 2015 Boeing Co                         
    Q2 2015 The Coca-Cola Co                               

    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0645    FR    Business climate
    0800    IT    Industrial orders and sales
    0900    IT    Retail sales
    1100    US    Mortgage
    1300    US    Home price
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT: 
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG     NET
                                                             CHG
 S&P 500                               2,119.21  -0.43 %   -9.07
 NIKKEI                                20623.64  -1.05 %  -218.3
                                                               3
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         460.64   -1.1 %   -5.12
 EUR/USD                                  1.094   0.04 %  0.0004
 USD/JPY                                 123.69  -0.15 %  -0.180
                                                               0
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.327       --   -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.775       --    0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,093.96  -0.64 %  -$7.05
 US CRUDE                                $50.17  -1.36 %   -0.69
 
  
  > Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes    
  > Wall Street lower after weak results from IBM, United Tech    
  > Nikkei snaps winning streak as Apple-related shares tumble    
  > Prices gain after weak U.S. earnings spur safety bid        
  > Dollar rally takes a breather, uptrend seen intact        
  > Gold falls to near 5-year low as bearish view holds        
  > London copper hits two-week lows as Chinese demand struggles    
  > Oil prices fall as data shows U.S. crude stocks rising        
    

 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐