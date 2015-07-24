版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday July 24

LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 28 to 29 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open down 56 to 58 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, and
France's CAC 40 to open 20 to 21 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Danone SA                          Half Year 2015 Danone SA Earnings
                                    Release
 Mapfre SA                          Half Year 2015 Mapfre SA Earnings
                                    Release
 Sika AG                            Half Year 2015 Sika AG Earnings
                                    Release
 Faurecia SA                        Half Year 2015 Faurecia SA Earnings
                                    Release
 Wereldhave NV                      Half Year 2015 Wereldhave NV Earnings
                                    Release
 SES SA                             Half Year 2015 SES SA Earnings Release
 Vodafone Group PLC                 Vodafone Group PLC Interim Management
                                    Statement for the quarter ended 30
                                    June 2015
 Pearson PLC                        Half Year 2015 Pearson PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Hammerson PLC                      Half Year 2015 Hammerson PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 BASF SE                            Q2 2015 BASF SE Earnings Release
 Edenred SA                         Half Year 2015 Edenred SA Earnings
                                    Release
 Air France KLM SA                  Q2 2015 Air France KLM SA Earnings
                                    Release
 Huhtamaki Oyj                      Q2 2015 Huhtamaki Oyj Earnings Release
 Anglo American PLC                 Half Year 2015 Anglo American PLC
                                    Earnings Release
 Banco de Sabadell SA               Q2 2015 Banco de Sabadell SA Earnings
                                    Release
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    
    
 American Airlines                           Q2 2015 American Airlines Group
 Group Inc                                   Inc Earnings Release
 Xerox Corp                                  Q2 2015 Xerox Corp Earnings
                                             Release
 State Street Corp                           Q2 2015 State Street Corp
                                             Earnings Release
 Moody's Corp                                Q2 2015 Moody's Corp Earnings
                                             Release
 First Niagara                               Q2 2015 First Niagara Financial
 Financial Group Inc                         Group Inc Earnings Release
 AbbVie Inc                                  Q2 2015 AbbVie Inc Earnings
                                             Release
 Biogen Inc                                  Q2 2015 Biogen Inc Earnings
                                             Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0700    FR    Markit PMI
    0730    DE    Markit PMI
    0800    EZ    Markit PMI
    0800    IT    Wage Inflation
    1345    US    Markit PMI
    1400    US    New Home sales
    1430    US    ECRI
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0511 GMT: 
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,102.15  -0.57 %       -12
 NIKKEI                                20557.14  -0.61 %   -126.81
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         455.16  -0.83 %     -3.83
 EUR/USD                                  1.097   -0.1 %   -0.0011
 USD/JPY                                 123.89      0 %    0.0000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.270       --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.744       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,083.40  -0.64 %    -$7.00
 US CRUDE                                $48.67   0.45 %      0.22
 
  
  > Asian shares tumble as weak China PMI revives demand concerns    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St falls for 3rd day as earnings fall short        
  > Nikkei falls on weaker U.S. shares                        
  > TREASURIES-Long yields fall to 2-week low on poor U.S. earnings    
  > FOREX-Euro buoyant, Aussie hits 6-year low                    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold sags to 5-1/2-year low, heads for worst week since Oct   
 
  > METALS-London copper hits six-year low after Chinese factory survey    
 
  > Oil prices climb, but stay in bear market territory            
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

