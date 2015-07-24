European Factors to Watch on Friday July 24

LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 28 to 29 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
to open down 56 to 58 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, and
France's CAC 40 to open 20 to 21 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Danone SA Half Year 2015 Danone SA Earnings
Release
Mapfre SA Half Year 2015 Mapfre SA Earnings
Release
Sika AG Half Year 2015 Sika AG Earnings
Release
Faurecia SA Half Year 2015 Faurecia SA Earnings
Release
Wereldhave NV Half Year 2015 Wereldhave NV Earnings
Release
SES SA Half Year 2015 SES SA Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC Vodafone Group PLC Interim Management
Statement for the quarter ended 30
June 2015
Pearson PLC Half Year 2015 Pearson PLC Earnings
Release
Hammerson PLC Half Year 2015 Hammerson PLC Earnings
Release
BASF SE Q2 2015 BASF SE Earnings Release
Edenred SA Half Year 2015 Edenred SA Earnings
Release
Air France KLM SA Q2 2015 Air France KLM SA Earnings
Release
Huhtamaki Oyj Q2 2015 Huhtamaki Oyj Earnings Release
Anglo American PLC Half Year 2015 Anglo American PLC
Earnings Release
Banco de Sabadell SA Q2 2015 Banco de Sabadell SA Earnings
Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
American Airlines Q2 2015 American Airlines Group
Group Inc Inc Earnings Release
Xerox Corp Q2 2015 Xerox Corp Earnings
Release
State Street Corp Q2 2015 State Street Corp
Earnings Release
Moody's Corp Q2 2015 Moody's Corp Earnings
Release
First Niagara Q2 2015 First Niagara Financial
Financial Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release
AbbVie Inc Q2 2015 AbbVie Inc Earnings
Release
Biogen Inc Q2 2015 Biogen Inc Earnings
Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 FR Markit PMI
0730 DE Markit PMI
0800 EZ Markit PMI
0800 IT Wage Inflation
1345 US Markit PMI
1400 US New Home sales
1430 US ECRI
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0511 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,102.15 -0.57 % -12
NIKKEI 20557.14 -0.61 % -126.81
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 455.16 -0.83 % -3.83
EUR/USD 1.097 -0.1 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 123.89 0 % 0.0000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.270 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.744 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,083.40 -0.64 % -$7.00
US CRUDE $48.67 0.45 % 0.22
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)