European Factors to Watch on Friday July 24

LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 to 29 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 56 to 58 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 20 to 21 points lower, or down 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Danone SA Half Year 2015 Danone SA Earnings Release Mapfre SA Half Year 2015 Mapfre SA Earnings Release Sika AG Half Year 2015 Sika AG Earnings Release Faurecia SA Half Year 2015 Faurecia SA Earnings Release Wereldhave NV Half Year 2015 Wereldhave NV Earnings Release SES SA Half Year 2015 SES SA Earnings Release Vodafone Group PLC Vodafone Group PLC Interim Management Statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2015 Pearson PLC Half Year 2015 Pearson PLC Earnings Release Hammerson PLC Half Year 2015 Hammerson PLC Earnings Release BASF SE Q2 2015 BASF SE Earnings Release Edenred SA Half Year 2015 Edenred SA Earnings Release Air France KLM SA Q2 2015 Air France KLM SA Earnings Release Huhtamaki Oyj Q2 2015 Huhtamaki Oyj Earnings Release Anglo American PLC Half Year 2015 Anglo American PLC Earnings Release Banco de Sabadell SA Q2 2015 Banco de Sabadell SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : American Airlines Q2 2015 American Airlines Group Group Inc Inc Earnings Release Xerox Corp Q2 2015 Xerox Corp Earnings Release State Street Corp Q2 2015 State Street Corp Earnings Release Moody's Corp Q2 2015 Moody's Corp Earnings Release First Niagara Q2 2015 First Niagara Financial Financial Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release AbbVie Inc Q2 2015 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release Biogen Inc Q2 2015 Biogen Inc Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 FR Markit PMI 0730 DE Markit PMI 0800 EZ Markit PMI 0800 IT Wage Inflation 1345 US Markit PMI 1400 US New Home sales 1430 US ECRI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0511 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,102.15 -0.57 % -12 NIKKEI 20557.14 -0.61 % -126.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 455.16 -0.83 % -3.83 EUR/USD 1.097 -0.1 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 123.89 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.270 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.744 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,083.40 -0.64 % -$7.00 US CRUDE $48.67 0.45 % 0.22 > Asian shares tumble as weak China PMI revives demand concerns > US STOCKS-Wall St falls for 3rd day as earnings fall short > Nikkei falls on weaker U.S. shares > TREASURIES-Long yields fall to 2-week low on poor U.S. earnings > FOREX-Euro buoyant, Aussie hits 6-year low > PRECIOUS-Gold sags to 5-1/2-year low, heads for worst week since Oct > METALS-London copper hits six-year low after Chinese factory survey > Oil prices climb, but stay in bear market territory (Reporting by Alistair Smout)